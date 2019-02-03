Twisters Fall to Raiders in Battle of MMJHL’s Top Two Teams

Details
The Pembina Valley Twisters suffered their first home-ice regulation loss of the 2018-2019  season Saturday night.

Nolan Wisniewski and Gord Longbottom scored in the first period and Jeremy Pikel made 37 saves including 18 in the third period as the Raiders defeated Pembina Valley 2-1 at the Morris Recreation Complex on CFAM’s Night with the Twisters in support of CancerCare Manitoba.

Jeremie Goderis notched his 30th of the season for Pembina Valley.

Twisters goaltender Travis Klassen faced 29 shots.

Pembina Valley (27-5-3) owns a six-point lead on the Raiders in the race for first place in the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League.

Both teams have 10 games remaining in the regular season schedule.

 

Clayton Dreger asked Pembina Valley head coach Ryan Dyck to reflect on Saturdays loss to the Raiders

 

