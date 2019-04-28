Twisters Force Game Seven



The Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League final is down to a best-of-one.

Jeremie Goderis scored a pair of third period goals as the Pembina Valley Twisters defeated the St. James Canucks 5-1 in game six Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg.

It was huge bounce back win for the Twisters who lost 4-3 to the Canucks less than 24 hours earlier in Morris.

“We knew after the last game we were going to have to come and work pretty hard today.” said Goderis shortly after the end of game six. “Can’t really take a shift off in a series like this and we kind of let the last game slip away so we had to use everything we had today.”

Canucks captain Wyatt Kemball opened the scoring at 16:14 of the first period.

The home team’s lead was short-lived though as Travis Penner notched his eighth of the playoffs 72 seconds later.

Nico Vigier scored the only goal of the middle frame and Goderis extended Pembina Valley’s lead to 3-1 when he beat St. James netminder Nathan Cvar just 24 seconds into the third period.

“That pumped everyone up,” said Twisters forward Sven Schefer who drew an assist on T.J. Matuszewski’s final goal of the game at 13:11 of the third period. “Everyone stepped even more on the gas and from there everything went better.”

Pembina Valley’s Travis Klassen faced just 21 shots in game six and really wasn’t tested during the final 20 minutes.

“We were good,” said Twisters defenseman Derek Wood. “Everybody bought in to not turning the puck over, making the right plays and getting the puck deep.”

The seventh and deciding game goes Tuesday (8 p.m.) in Morris.

Outside the visitors dressing room on Sunday afternoon at the St. James Civic Centre – after all the player interviews were over - Pembina Valley head coach Ryan Dyck, who was thoroughly enjoying his team’s stellar game six performance, was asked what the message will be to his team prior to the start of game seven.

“Lay it all on the line and empty the tanks. This one game, winner take all, we’ll take that every day with this team. If we can keep pressuring their D the way we did creating turnovers, I think good things are going to happen.”



