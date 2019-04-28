Twisters Lose Game Five

Details
The Pembina Valley Twisters have won five road playoff games.

They’ll have to win a sixth or their season will end without a Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League championship.

Kieran Ursel scored the go-ahead goal 2:37 into the third period as the St. James Canucks held on for a 4-3 victory over Pembina Valley Saturday night in Morris.

The Canucks lead the MMJHL’s best-of-seven final three games to two.

St. James goaltender Nathan Cvar stopped 39 saves in game five and his biggest save of the night was on Jordan Keck’s penalty shot with 1:22 left in regulation.

Keck did score the only goal of the first period.

Wyatt Sabourin extended the Twisters lead to 2-0 when he potted a shorthanded goal at 8:54 of the second period.

“We came out flying,” said Pembina Valley head coach Ryan Dyck. “When we stick to the game plan which is getting pucks deep and getting on them and doing our job on the forecheck...forcing, forcing forcing - not letting them get to the middle and knocking bodies down in front. When we deviated from that, they got a couple.”

John McCammon got St. James on the board with a power play goal 30 seconds after Sabourin’s shorthanded effort.

Ryan Ostermann made it a 2-2 game just 12 seconds later.

Braeden Beernaerts put Pembina Valley ahead 3-2 when he potted his seventh of the playoffs on the power play at 11:41 of the middle frame

Tyler Meixer got the equalizer for the Canucks with just 40 seconds remaining before intermission.

“St. James is a patient team,” said Dyck. “They don’t allow odd-man rushes and they wait for their chances. When they get their chances, they’re capitalizing. We got to make sure we’re as patient and we stick to our game plan. That’s the key.”

Game six goes Sunday (2:30 p.m.) at the St. James Civic Centre.

The Twisters head coach isn’t worried about playing a must-win game just 17 hours after losing game five.

“I think that’s to our benefit,” Dyck said. “Don’t think about this one too long. Come out tomorrow flying and make sure we extend this series to seven games.”


Saturday, April 27th

MMJHL
St. James 4 Pembina Valley 3
(Canucks lead best of 7 final 3-2)

Canadian Junior Hockey League
ANAVET Cup
Portage 4 Battlefords 3 (2OT)
(best of 7 series tied 1-1)

NHL
Western Conference
Dallas 4 St. Louis 2
(best of 7 semifinal tied1-1)
Eastern Conference
Columbus 3 Boston 2 (2OT)
(series tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Oakland 1
Minnesota 9 Baltimore 2 
Houston 4 Cleveland 3 (10 innings)
Tampa Bay 2 Boston 1
Kansas City 9 Los Angeles 4
Texas 15 Seattle 1
Detroit at Chicago (ppd)
National League
St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3
San Diego 8 Washington 3 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 12 Miami 9
Milwaukee 8 New York 6
Colorado 9 Atlanta 5
Chicago 9 Arizona 1
Los Angeles 3 Pittsburgh 1
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 6 San Francisco 4

NBA
Eastern Conference
Toronto 108 Philadelphia 95
(1st game in best of 7 semifinal)
Western Conference
Denver 90 San Antonio 86
(Nuggets win quarterfinal 3-3)

Sunday, April 28th

MMJL
Pembina Valley vs St. James
@ Wpg, 2:30 p.m.
(Canucks lead best of 7 final 3-2)

NHL
Eastern Conference
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 1-0)
Western Conference
Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.
(Sharks lead series 1-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 6:08 p.m.
National League
Miami at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 3:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

NBA
Eastern Conference
Boston at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
(1st game in best of 7 semifinal)
Western Conference
Houston at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.
(1st game in series)

