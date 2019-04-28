Twisters Lose Game Five



The Pembina Valley Twisters have won five road playoff games.

They’ll have to win a sixth or their season will end without a Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League championship.

Kieran Ursel scored the go-ahead goal 2:37 into the third period as the St. James Canucks held on for a 4-3 victory over Pembina Valley Saturday night in Morris.

The Canucks lead the MMJHL’s best-of-seven final three games to two.

St. James goaltender Nathan Cvar stopped 39 saves in game five and his biggest save of the night was on Jordan Keck’s penalty shot with 1:22 left in regulation.

Keck did score the only goal of the first period.

Wyatt Sabourin extended the Twisters lead to 2-0 when he potted a shorthanded goal at 8:54 of the second period.

“We came out flying,” said Pembina Valley head coach Ryan Dyck. “When we stick to the game plan which is getting pucks deep and getting on them and doing our job on the forecheck...forcing, forcing forcing - not letting them get to the middle and knocking bodies down in front. When we deviated from that, they got a couple.”

John McCammon got St. James on the board with a power play goal 30 seconds after Sabourin’s shorthanded effort.

Ryan Ostermann made it a 2-2 game just 12 seconds later.

Braeden Beernaerts put Pembina Valley ahead 3-2 when he potted his seventh of the playoffs on the power play at 11:41 of the middle frame

Tyler Meixer got the equalizer for the Canucks with just 40 seconds remaining before intermission.

“St. James is a patient team,” said Dyck. “They don’t allow odd-man rushes and they wait for their chances. When they get their chances, they’re capitalizing. We got to make sure we’re as patient and we stick to our game plan. That’s the key.”

Game six goes Sunday (2:30 p.m.) at the St. James Civic Centre.

The Twisters head coach isn’t worried about playing a must-win game just 17 hours after losing game five.

“I think that’s to our benefit,” Dyck said. “Don’t think about this one too long. Come out tomorrow flying and make sure we extend this series to seven games.”



