Twisters Pot 9 In Game Two Win

The Pembina Valley Twisters scored four times in the first period and added four more in the second en route to a 9-5 victory over the St. James Canucks Saturday night in Winnipeg.

Brendan Keck and Travis Penner had two goals each for the Twisters who evened the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League’s best-of-seven final at a game a piece.

Keck scored his fourth of the playoffs 38 seconds into game two and the notched his fifth 12 seconds later.

Nick Hatley, Jeremie Goderis, Mark Klassen and Sven Scheffer also scored for Pembina Valley.

Braeden Beernaerts, T.J. Matuszewski and Nico Vigier chipped in with two assists each.

Mack Whitely, Craig Wiess, Dylan Reinheimer, Eric Wankling and Ryan Ostermann replied for the Canucks who beat the Twisters 4-3 in double overtime in the series opener Wednesday in Morris.

Pembina Valley goaltender Travis Klassen faced 20 shots. Backup Martin Gagnon played the final 27 seconds.

St. James netminders Nathan Cvar and Tyler Weiss combined to make 29 saves,

Game three goes Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) at the Morris Recreation Complex.


photos courtesy Janice Beernaerts


