Twisters Take 2-1 Lead in MMJHL Final

Details
Category: Local Sports


Jeremie Goderis, James Van De Velde, Brendan Keck and Dylan Dacquay did the goal scoring as the Pembina Valley Twisters defeated the St. James Canucks 4-2 Tuesday night in Morris and now lead the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final two games to one.

Goderis and Van De Velde scored for Pembina Valley in the first period while Ryan Ostermann had a power play goal for the Canucks.

The second period was scoreless.

Keck's sixth of the post-season just 45 seconds into the final frame increased the Twisters lead to 3-1.

"We were making simple plays this time instead of trying to be fancy," answered Keck when asked why they were so much better Tuesday night compared to the first two games of the series. "We were keeping the puck low, throwing it on net and crashing & banging. Defense was a lot better. We were making simple plays off the glass. It was just a lot better this time."

Dacquay extended Pembina Valley's lead to 4-1 when he beat St. James goaltender Nathan Cvar at 9:35 of the third period.

Canucks forward Tristan Ezako scored the final goal of the game with 66 seconds remaining in regulation.

"We finally got our feet back under us after game one and we're getting our stride again," said forward Braeden Beernaerts who chipped in with a pair of assists in game three. "We're playing the way we should."

Travis Klassen made 42 saves in net for the Twisters who gave up nine goals in the first two games of the series.

Pembina Valley defenseman Jordan Blatz explained why they were so much better in their own zone in game three.

"Mentally just focusing before the game on defensive hockey. If we want to win a championship this year, which is the end goal, we're going to need to play on the D-side of the puck. We might not have done that as well in game one and two but we snuck it out tonight."

Game four goes Thursday (7:30 p.m.) at the St. James Civic Centre with game five scheduled for Saturday night back in Morris.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/twisters-take-2-1-lead-in-mmjhl-final#sigProId7e187fef0c

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Twisters Take 2-1 Lead in MMJHL Final

Jeremie Goderis, James Van De Velde, Brendan Keck and Dylan Dacquay did the goal scoring as the Pembina Valley Twisters defeated the St. James Canucks 4-2 Tuesday night in Morris and now lead the…

This Week in Curling

The Charleswood Curling Club will host the 2020 Viterra Provincial Men's Curling Championship. Club president Scott Barenz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

Flyers Hire Cech as New Head Coach

The Winkler Flyers are please to announce the hiring of Kelvin Cech as their new Head Coach for the 2019-2020 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season. Cech has spent the past three years as the…

Sportsbeat

The 2018-2019 ringette season has come to a close. Ringette Manitoba executive director Laralie Higginson will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM…

Twisters Pot 9 In Game Two Win

The Pembina Valley Twisters scored four times in the first period and added four more in the second en route to a 9-5 victory over the St. James Canucks Saturday night in Winnipeg. Brendan Keck and…

Jets Lose on Home Ice Again

Visiting teams are still perfect. Jaden Schwartz scored the go ahead goal with 15 seconds left in regulation as the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Thursday night…

Sportsbeat

Pembina Valley lost 4-3 in double overtime to the St. James Canucks in game one of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final. Head coach Ryan Dyck will join Clayton Dreger on…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Basketball Manitoba awards were handed out last Saturday. Stefan Buchsmann of the Morden Thunder, who received the Ron Meyers Leadership Award, will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School…

Twisters vs Canucks

The Pembina Valley Twisters face the St. James Canucks Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) at the Morris Recreation Complex in game one of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final. The…

Bisons Join Border Baseball League

The Border Baseball League has added a ninth team for the 2019 season. The Altona Bisons will join the Morden Mohawks, Winkler Whips, Carman Cardinals, Pilot Mound Pilots, Cartwright Twins,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, April 23rd

NHL
Eastern Conference
Boston 5 Toronto 1
(Bruins win best of 7 quarterfinal 4-3)
Western Conference
San Jose 5 Vegas 4 (OT)
(Sharks win series 4-3)

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 4 St. James 2
(Twisters lead best of 7 final 2-1)

Major League Baseball
Interleague
San Francisco 7 Toronto 6
Miami 3 Cleveland 1
San Diego 6 Seattle 3
American League
Baltimore 9 Chicago 1
Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 2
Houston 10 Minnesota 4
Oakland 11 Texas 5
New York 7 Los Angeles 5
1st game: Detroit 7 Boston 4
2nd game: Detroit 4 Boston 2
National League
Cincinnati 7 Atlanta 6
Arizona 2 Pittsburgh 1
New York 9 Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 3
Chicago 7 Los Angeles 2
Washington 6 Colorado 3

NBA
Eastern Conference
Toronto 115 Orlando 96
(Raptors win best of 7 quarterfinal 4-1)
Philadelphia 122 Brooklyn 100
(76ers win series 4-1)
Western Conference
Denver 108 San Antonio 90
(Nuggets lead series 3 -2)
Portland 118 Oklahoma City 115
(Trail Blazers win series 4-1)

Wednesday, April 24th

NHL
Eastern Conference
Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
(best of 7 quarterfinal tied 3-3)

Major League Baseball
Interleague
Miami at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
American League
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

NBA
Western Conference
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
(Rockets lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-1)
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 3-1)

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login