Two in a Row for Jets

Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored third period goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Friday at Bell MTS Place and now lead the NHL’s best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal two games to none.

Tyler Myers gave the Jets a 1-0 lead as he beat Devan Dubnyk 8:41 into the second period.

Winnipeg outshot Minnesota 44-17.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

Hellebuyck, who didn’t face a Wild shot from 15:02 of the second period until 15:05 of the final frame, had huge praise for his teammates.

“I thought they were playing great. They were playing great all night. We were putting the pressure on and that’s our game and we stuck to it.”

Zach Parise ended Hellebuyck’s shutout bid as he scored a power play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period.

The series now shifts to St. Paul for game three on Sunday and game four on Tuesday.


Friday, April 13th

WHL
Eastern Conference
Lethbridge 3 Brandon 0
(Hurricanes win best of 7 semifinal 4-1)

Allan Cup
@ Rosetown, Sk
Semifinals
Stoney Creek 5 SE Prairie Thunder 2
Lacombe 4 Elsipogtog 1

AHL
Cleveland 3 Manitoba 1

NHL
Western Conference
Winnipeg 4 Minnesota 1
(Jets lead best of 7 quarterfinal 2-0)
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 1
(series tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 8 Cleveland 4
New York 8 Detroit 6
Boston 7 Baltimore 3
Houston 3 Texas 2
Los Angeles 5 Kansas City 4
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota (ppd)
National League
Atlanta 4 Chicago 0
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2 Washington 1
Miami 7 Pittsburgh 2
New York 6 Milwaukee 5
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, April 14th

MJHL
Virden at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
(Oil Capitals lead best of 7 final 2-0)

NHL
Eastern Conference
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
(Lightning lead best of 7 quarterfinal 1-0)
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
Western Conference
Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.
(Predators lead series 1-0)
San Jose at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
(Sharks lead series 1-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego,  7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

NBA
Eastern Conference
Washington at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
(1st games in best of 7 quarterfinals)
Western Conference
San Antonio at Golden State, 2 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
(1st games in series)

