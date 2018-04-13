Two in a Row for Jets



Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored third period goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Friday at Bell MTS Place and now lead the NHL’s best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal two games to none.



Tyler Myers gave the Jets a 1-0 lead as he beat Devan Dubnyk 8:41 into the second period.



Winnipeg outshot Minnesota 44-17.



Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.



Hellebuyck, who didn’t face a Wild shot from 15:02 of the second period until 15:05 of the final frame, had huge praise for his teammates.



“I thought they were playing great. They were playing great all night. We were putting the pressure on and that’s our game and we stuck to it.”



Zach Parise ended Hellebuyck’s shutout bid as he scored a power play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period.



The series now shifts to St. Paul for game three on Sunday and game four on Tuesday.





photos courtesy Ray Peters



