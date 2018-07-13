U14 Softball Provincials

Details
32 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's Provincial U14 B Girls Championship  this weekend in Winkler.

Pool A: Winkler, BoniVital East 2, Killarney Stars & Steinbach
Pool B: Stonewall 2, BoniVital West 2, Souris Cardinals & Neepawa
Pool C: Altona, Carman, Wild Warriors & Springfield
Pool D: Morden, Manitou, Heritage Hawks & Hamiota 1
Pool E: Brandon Heat, Glenboro, Elkhorn & Pimicikamak
Pool F: Rock Lake, Chalmers, Roblin Angels & Stonewall 1
Pool G: BoniVital East 1, Carberry, East St. Paul & Virden
Pool H: Boissevain, Assiniboine West, Hamiota 2 & Russell Royals

The round robin will be held Friday and Saturday. The playoffs start at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Gold Medal game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Provincial U14 B Girls Softball Championship Draw


Provincial U14 B Girls Softball Championship Results



Provincial AA Baseball Championship Weekend

Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial AA Championships take place this weekend. The 11U championship is in Morden, the 13U championship is at Optimist Park in Winnipeg and the 15U championship is at…

The Border Baseball League Report

The Carman Cardinals meet the Cartwright Twins in round one of the playoffs. Cardinals player/coach Sam Bryson will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report which airs Fridays at…

Hellebuyck Inks New Deal with Jets

Connor Hellebuyck's breakthrough 2017-2018 season has paid off handsomely for the Vezina trophy finalist and NHL Second Team All-Star. Hellebuyck has agreed to a six-year, $37 million contract with…

Sportsbeat

Bradley Schoonbaert's junior hockey career with the Steinbach Pistons came to an end this spring and his junior baseball career with the Brandon Marlins will be over this summer. The Turmbull Trophy…

The Bisons/Orioles Report

The Altona Bisons host the Pembina Valley Orioles on Friday. Pembina Valley assistant coach Sheldon Bergman and Altona manager Curt Letkeman will join Clayton Dreger on the Bisons/Orioles Report…

Off the Tee

The Provincial Women's Amateur Golf Championship was held last week at Falcon Lake. 2018 champion Camryn Roadley of Southwood will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m.…

Fastpitch Champs

Winkler U16 are 2018 Tiger Hills Fastpitch League champions. Winkler was perfect in the regular season as they reeled off eight straight wins and then beat Manitou/Rock Lake 16-2 in the semifinals…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the B.C. Lions 41-19 last Saturday. Quarterback Matt Nichols and linebacker Adam Bighill will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Rural Wins MJBL All-Star Game

Bragging rights belong to the Rural All-Stars who defeated the City 13-12 in the 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League All-Star game Saturday at Buhler Park in Morden. Rural plated eight runs with two…

Friday, July 13th

CFL
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

MJBL
Pembina Valley at Altona, 7 p.m.
St. James vs Interlake
@ Stonewall, 7 p.m.

Border Baseball League
Winkler at Pilot Mound, 7 p.m.
Killarney at Morden, 7 p.m.
Carman at Cartwright, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Baldur, 7 p.m.
(1st games in best of 5 quarterfinals)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial "AA" Championships
11U @ Morden
13U @ Optimist Park in Wpg
15U @ East St. Paul

Softball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
U14 B Girls @ Winkler

American Baseball Association
Gary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 12th

CFL
Calgary 27 Ottawa 3

MJBL
Carillon at Brandon (ppd)

American Baseball Association
Sioux Falls 12 Winnipeg 8

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 6 Toronto 4
Oakland 6 Houston 4
New York 7 Cleveland 4
Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 1
Los Angeles 11 Seattle 2
National League
Colorado 5 Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 3
Washington 5 New York 4
Los Angeles 3 San Diego 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 5 Baltimore 4

