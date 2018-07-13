U14 Softball Provincials

32 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's Provincial U14 B Girls Championship this weekend in Winkler.
Pool A: Winkler, BoniVital East 2, Killarney Stars & Steinbach
Pool B: Stonewall 2, BoniVital West 2, Souris Cardinals & Neepawa
Pool C: Altona, Carman, Wild Warriors & Springfield
Pool D: Morden, Manitou, Heritage Hawks & Hamiota 1
Pool E: Brandon Heat, Glenboro, Elkhorn & Pimicikamak
Pool F: Rock Lake, Chalmers, Roblin Angels & Stonewall 1
Pool G: BoniVital East 1, Carberry, East St. Paul & Virden
Pool H: Boissevain, Assiniboine West, Hamiota 2 & Russell Royals
The round robin will be held Friday and Saturday. The playoffs start at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Gold Medal game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
