U14 Softball Provincials

CFL

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

MJBL

Pembina Valley at Altona, 7 p.m.

St. James vs Interlake

@ Stonewall, 7 p.m.

Border Baseball League

Winkler at Pilot Mound, 7 p.m.

Killarney at Morden, 7 p.m.

Carman at Cartwright, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Baldur, 7 p.m.

(1st games in best of 5 quarterfinals)

Baseball Manitoba

Provincial "AA" Championships

11U @ Morden

13U @ Optimist Park in Wpg

15U @ East St. Paul

Softball Manitoba

Provincial Championships

U14 B Girls @ Winkler

American Baseball Association

Gary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.