WHL Bantam Draft

Trent Crane & William Irvine of Morden and Roux Bazin of Treherne were selected in the 2018 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Crane was chosen in round five by the Victoria Royals.

Irvine went to the Kelowna Rockets in round six.

Bazin was picked by Victoria in round eight.

Crane and Bazin played for the Pembina Valley AAA Bantam Hawks this past season while Irvine played for the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Edmonton Oil Kings had the number one pick and took center Dylan Guenther of Edmonton.

Three Manitobans were selected in round one and all three were from Winnipeg. Defenseman Carson Lambos went second overall to the Kootenay Ice, goaltender Tyler Brennan went to the Prince George Cougars with the 21st pick and forward Eric Alarie was chosen by the Moose Jaw Warriors at number 22.

The Brandon Wheat Kings had the 15th pick in round one and took forward Jake Chiasson of Abbotsford who played at Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep in his hometown.

 

