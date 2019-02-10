Wiebe Reflects on 2019 Viterra Championship



The magical Vittera Championship run for Corey Chambers, Julien Leduc, Devon Wiebe and Stuart Shiells came to an end Saturday at Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden.

The Lorette Curling Club foursome reeled off four straight wins and then lost back-to-back games trying to qualify for the four-team page playoff Championship Round.

Chambers and company fell 7-0 to defending champion Reid Carruthers of West St. Paul and were then sent home after losing 6-2 to William Lyburn of the Granite.

It was the second appearance at the Provincial Men’s Curling Championship for Devon Wiebe.

The 22-year-old Morden product, who competed in five Provincial Junior Championships and started curling at the age of nine, played second for Randy Neufeld of La Salle at the 2016 Viterra Championship.

Neufeld, Dean Moxham, Wiebe and Brett Moxham recorded one win and two losses at the Selkirk Recreation Complex.

Clayton Dreger asked Devon Wiebe to comment on the 2019 Viterra Championship in Virden

photo courtesy CurlManitoba