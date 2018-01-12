Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney

Five Trips to the Scotties Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

The Flyers Report Winkler faced the Steinbach Pistons and Winnipeg Blues on back-to-back nights. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg Despite a solid effort in Winnipeg on Wednesday night, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Blues. Matt Christian and Griffin Leonard did the goal scoring for the Flyers, who…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report A look back at the first four months of the school sports year. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Day One at the Scotties Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in…

Martyniuk Leads Flyers To Victory Over Steinbach Troy Martyniuk made 47 saves on 49 shots as the Winkler Flyers doubled the Steinbach Pistons 4-2 in their first home game since the Christmas break. The Flyers’ netminder was in top form on Tuesday…

This Week in Curling The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held in Killarney this week. Host committee co-chair Elaine Hunt will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

Flyers Well Represented At MJHL/SJHL Showcase The Winkler Flyers will be well represented at the upcoming MJHL/SJHL Showcase taking place January 15th and 16th in Regina. Goaltender Troy Martyniuk and Defensemen Mitch Dyck and Collin Caulfield…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley played a pair of games against the Norman Northstars in Thompson this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Lawes & Morris Win Mixed Doubles Trials The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials wrapped up Sunday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie in dramatic style. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris were 8-6 winners over Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue,…

Flyers Struggle To Find Consistency In Wayway It was a rough ending to the Flyers weekend road trip as the Orange and Black fell 5-1 to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Sunday afternoon. Brady Pupp scored the lone goal for Winkler as the Flyers…

Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen All the early morning and late night practices have paid off for Mikayla Funk who recently committed to the University of Winnipeg Wesmen Basketball team for the upcoming season. "I'm very excited…

Flyers Come Back To Win In Dauphin Defenseman CJ Corazzin scored the game winner with 27 seconds left in regulation as the Winkler Flyers beat the Dauphin Kings 3-2 on Saturday night. Trailing 2-0 after the first two periods, the…

Jets Point Streak Continues The Winnipeg Jets picked up win number 24 of the season Friday night at Bell MTS Place. Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 extending their point steak…