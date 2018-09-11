Winkler Wins Defensive Battle In Neepawa

Winkler goaltenders Aaron Brunn and Riley Morgan combined to shutout the Neepawa Natives on Tuesday night as the Flyers picked up their second win of the MJHL preseason. Cory Checco’s power-play goal early in the first period proved to be enough to give the Flyers a 1-0 victory.

Starting their Manitoba Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule with a win against the visiting Natives exactly one week ago, the Flyers looked to get back in the win column after back to back loses on the weekend to the Steinbach Pistons.

With their regular season roster starting to take shape, and a lot more veteran players on the ice, the Flyers played a very good defensive game. Winkler took advantage of an early power-play as rookie defenseman Drake Burgin assisted on Cory Checco’s first of the preseason giving Winkler a 1-0 lead.

That would be all the offense the Flyers would need as Aaron Brunn, who started the game, and Riley Morgan, who finished the game, would stop every Neepawa shot that came their way.

The Flyers, who are now 2-2 in preseason action, will play a home and home with the SIJHL’s Thief River Falls Norskies for the Goose Cup. After travelling to Thief River Falls, Minnesota on Friday, the two teams will meet in Morden on Saturday night for Winkler’s pre-season finale. Puck drop at the Access Event Centre is 7:30pm.

Game Stats