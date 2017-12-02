Winning Streak at Home Continues

Details
The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place.

Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 Friday night.

Tyler Myers, Matt Hendricks and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets who improved their record to 16-6-4 on the season.

Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler chipped in with three assists and wasn’t overly concerned that the hockey team had moved into top spot in the NHL’s Western Conference and are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the entire league.

“It’s the first of December. We’re obviously pleased to have a good start. We’re pleased with the direction we’re headed. It’s a cliche but we have taken things day-by-day. We’ve used each day at practice to get better. We’ve used each game to improve in certain areas and I don’t think that we’ve peaked. I think we have a ways to go.

“I think that our team, we’re learning how to play fast kind on the fly and I think we can play faster. The way the league is going, that’s an exciting thing. We’re enjoying winning which is kind of new to our group but we’re not fitting ourselves for rings or anything like that yet.”

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and won his 14th game of the season.

Winnipeg’s Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Erik Haula and Colin Miller did the goal scoring for the Golden Knights.

The Jets next game is Sunday at home against the Ottawa Senators.


