Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion The Winkler Flyers erased a four goal deficit in the third period in a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Portage Terriers on Saturday night, in their final game before the MJHL Christmas…

The SEMHL Report The Royals have one road game left in 2017. Winkler coach Alex Krahn will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic It is without a doubt the highlight of the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season and it takes place this weekend. The Miller Aces and Carman Cougars, who were charter members…

Flyers Hit A Snag In Portage A bad start to the second period did the Flyers in on Friday night, as the Orange and Black dropped a 5-2 decision on the road to the Portage Terriers. Tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, the Flyers gave up…

Odlum Commits To Minot State Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season. "I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the…

The Flyers Report Winkler shutout the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and lost to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…

Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets Giving up three unanswered first period goals was just too deep of a hole to dig out from as the Winnipeg Jets lost 5-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. Vinnie…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Saints finished second at the Provincial "AAAA" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Winnipeg. Portage Collegiate coach Derek Casper will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High…

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both…

This Week in Curling The Canola Growers Provincial Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day in Altona. Host committee co-chair Keith Stoesz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase…

Jets Back in the Win Column The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over. Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. "Sometimes it's tough…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…