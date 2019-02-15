Zodiacs Join Mavs, Tigers & Mustangs in Zone 4 Semis

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Zone 4 High School Hockey League's final four is set as the Garden Valley Zodiacs have joined the Morris Mavericks, Pembina Tigers and Prairie Mountain Mustangs in the semifinals.

 
Zodiacs 3 Trojans 1
Randy Wiebe scored the tying goal with 2:30 remaining in the third period and Edwin Schmirer potted the winner just 16 seconds later as Garden Valley defeated Portage Collegiate 3-1 Thursday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. The Zodiacs swept the best-of-three quarterfinal in two games straight. Arlen Peters sealed the deal for GVC with an empty net goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Dylan Lee gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead as he opened the scoring at 15:23 of the second period. Garden Valley goaltender Nick Toews made 35 saves while PCI netminder Grayson Pashe faced 26 shots. The Zodiacs, who also clinched a berth in the Provincial AAAA High School Hockey Championship next month in Winnipeg for being the final AAA/AAAA team left in the Zone 4 playoffs, will face the Pembina Tigers in the best-of-three semifinals. The Morris Mavericks will meet the Prairie Mountain Mustangs in the other series. Round two will begin Tuesday in Cartwright and Morris.

photo courtesy Merlin Heppner

Friday, February 15th

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Notre Dame at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
(best of 5 series tied 1-1)

MJHL
Selkirk at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Steinbach at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Wpg Blues, 7 p.m.
Portage at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Waywayseecappo at OCN, 7 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs St. James
@ Morris, 7 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Avros
@ Morden, 8 p.m.
(Avros lead best of 5 quarterfinal 1-0)

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Thrashers vs Eastman
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Chicago
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 14th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Girls Basketball
St. John's Ravenscourt 43 NPC 35

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Garden Valley 3 Portage Collegiate 1
(Zodiacs win best of 3 quarterfinal 2-0)

MFMHL
Wpg Avros 3 Pembina Valley 2 (OT)
(1st game in best of 5 quarterfinal)

MJHL
Virden 5 Portage 4

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Morden 5 Altona 4 (OT)
(best of 5 series tied 1-1)

NHL
Colorado 4 Winnipeg 1
Florida 3 Calgary 2 (SO) 
N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 0
Tampa Bay 6 Dallas 0 
Detroit 3 Ottawa 2
Nashville 3 Montreal 1
Chicago 5 New Jersey 2
St. Louis 4 Arizona 0
Toronto 6 Vegas 3
Washington 5 San Jose 1
Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

NBA
Orlando 127 Charlotte 89
New York 106 Atlanta 91
New Orleans 131 Oklahoma City 122

