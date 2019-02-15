Zodiacs Join Mavs, Tigers & Mustangs in Zone 4 Semis



The Zone 4 High School Hockey League's final four is set as the Garden Valley Zodiacs have joined the Morris Mavericks, Pembina Tigers and Prairie Mountain Mustangs in the semifinals.



Zodiacs 3 Trojans 1

Randy Wiebe scored the tying goal with 2:30 remaining in the third period and Edwin Schmirer potted the winner just 16 seconds later as Garden Valley defeated Portage Collegiate 3-1 Thursday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. The Zodiacs swept the best-of-three quarterfinal in two games straight. Arlen Peters sealed the deal for GVC with an empty net goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Dylan Lee gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead as he opened the scoring at 15:23 of the second period. Garden Valley goaltender Nick Toews made 35 saves while PCI netminder Grayson Pashe faced 26 shots. The Zodiacs, who also clinched a berth in the Provincial AAAA High School Hockey Championship next month in Winnipeg for being the final AAA/AAAA team left in the Zone 4 playoffs, will face the Pembina Tigers in the best-of-three semifinals. The Morris Mavericks will meet the Prairie Mountain Mustangs in the other series. Round two will begin Tuesday in Cartwright and Morris.





