Zodiacs, Mustangs & Tigers Win Playoff Openers



The Zone 4 High School Hockey League’s best-of-three quarterfinals got underway Monday.





Zodiacs 3 Trojans 1

Arlen Peters scored twice and drew an assist on Luc Ens’ power play goal which turned out to be the game winner as Garden Valley defeated Portage Collegiate 3-1 in Winkler. Carter Parynuik had the lone goal for the Trojans. GVC goaltender Logan Enns made 33 saves while Trojans netminder Grayson Pashe faced 45 shots. Game two goes Thursday in Portage la Prairie.





Mustangs 4 Aces 0

Remy Bosc stopped all 32 shots he faced as Prairie Mountain shutout Miller 4-0 in Notre Dame. Luke Van de Velde and Kolby Conrad scored late in the first period for the Mustangs. Merek DeGraeve and Nico Vigier added third period goals. Aces goaltender Ryan Geirnaert made 31 saves. Game two goes Wednesday at Sunflower Gardens in Altona.





Tigers 6 Nighthawks 2

Jaden Van Den Bussche scored a pair of third period goals in Pembina's 6-2 victory over Northlands Parkway in Holland. Seth Johnson, Brett McDonald, Kelby Sprung and Joryn Buchanan also scored for the Tigers who led 3-2 after 40 minutes. Brett Bergman and Kenton Fehr replied for the Nighthawks. Pembina netminder Tanner Harms made 14 saves. NPC goaltender Steffan Dyck faced 54 shots. Game two goes Wednesday in Winkler.





photo courtesy Shelley Conrad