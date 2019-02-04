Details
Category: Local Sports


The Garden Valley Zodiacs captured the Transcona Varsity Girls Invitational High School Basketball Tournament.

The Zodiacs defeated Southeast Collegiate 85-22 in the quarterfinals; the Grant Park Pirates 64-36 in the semifinals and made 13 threes en route to a 66-54 victory over The King's School in the championship game this past weekend.

GVC also won the Windsor Park/College Beliveau Sweet 16 tournament on January 12th.

The Zodiacs beat Niverville 71-26, Windsor Park 67-24, Shaftesbury 59-44 and Calvin Christian 57-55.

 
photo courtesy Tanya Dyck

 

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played a pair of games against the Thistles in Kenora this past weekend. Co-coach Jeff Andrews will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Two Big Road Points

The Winkler Flyers picked up a huge 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Blues at Bell MTS Iceplex Sunday night capping off a run of three games in three days. The win moved the Flyers to within two points…

Twisters Fall to Raiders in Battle of MMJHL’s Top Two Teams

The Pembina Valley Twisters suffered their first home-ice regulation loss of the 2018-2019 season Saturday night. Nolan Wisniewski and Gord Longbottom scored in the first period and Jeremy Pikel made…

Jets Set Two Franchise Records in Win over Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets established a pair of new team records in a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night at Bell MTS Place. The Jets set a new mark for goals in the first period with six and…

Pistons Get The Bounces As Flyers Lose At Home

The bounces did not go Winkler’s way on Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. Despite the loss, the Flyers got some help on the out of town scoreboard which helped the club…

Carruthers Named Top Seed for Viterra Championship

Reid Carruthers, Mike McEwen, Derek Samagalski and Colin Hodgson are the number one seed for the 2019 Viterra Championship which begins Wednesday, February 6th at Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden.…

Flyers Earn Home Ice Win

The Winkler Flyers held on to eighth place in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Standings with a 5-2 win over the visiting Neepawa Natives on Friday night. Jayden McCarthy led the way with a goal and…

The SEMHL Report

The Warren Mercs have two games left in the regular season schedule. Mercs coach Gerry Minaker will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Zone 4 High School Curling Championships were held earlier this month in Morris. Curling coaches Derek Wahl of the Miller Aces and Ross Derksen of the Garden Valley Zodiacs will join Clayton…

The Flyers Report

Winkler is in a battle with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, February 4th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain at Carman (ppd)

NHL
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

NBA
Denver at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, February 5th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northland Parkway vs College Beliveau
@ Winkler, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Selkirk at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs Transcona
@ Morris, 8 p.m.

WHL
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 8 p.m.

NBA
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login