

The Garden Valley Zodiacs captured the Transcona Varsity Girls Invitational High School Basketball Tournament.

The Zodiacs defeated Southeast Collegiate 85-22 in the quarterfinals; the Grant Park Pirates 64-36 in the semifinals and made 13 threes en route to a 66-54 victory over The King's School in the championship game this past weekend.

GVC also won the Windsor Park/College Beliveau Sweet 16 tournament on January 12th.

The Zodiacs beat Niverville 71-26, Windsor Park 67-24, Shaftesbury 59-44 and Calvin Christian 57-55.



photo courtesy Tanya Dyck