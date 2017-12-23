Zone 4 Holiday Matinees

Details
The Morris Mavericks, Prairie Mountain Mustangs, Morden Thunder and Carman Cougars were winners on the final day before the Zone 4 High School Hockey League’s Christmas break.


Mavericks 4 Aces 1
Ryan Coulombe made 26 saves as the Mavericks defeated Miller Collegiate 4-2 in Morris. Daniel Issak, Justin Keck, Jordan Keck and Max Collette did the goal scoring for the Mavericks.

“I think our speed really made a difference out there,” said Collette. “We played hard throughout the whole game. We had a good start and finished hard.”

Braden Hildebrand and Cole Parago replied for the Aces how saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end.

“Today we came out a little flat footed and we got behind the game,” said Miller coach Rob Smith who watched his hockey team lose a league game for the first time since November 1st. “We were chasing the game for the last 50 minutes. Our penalty kill was outstanding. We got a lot of speed and it seemed like that was the best part of our game. We had lots of opportunities to kill penalties tonight.”


Mustangs 7 Tigers 5
Nico Viger had a five-point afternoon with two goals and three assists as Prairie Mountain beat Pembina 7-5 in Cartwright. Kolby Conrad also scored twice for the Mustangs while singles went to Merek DeGraeve, Kyle Devos and Spencer Van de Velde. Owen Fijala had a pair of goals for the Tigers while the rest went to Hayden Couling, Kyle Livingstone and Brett McDonald.


Thunder 8 Nighthawks 1
Evan Wuerch scored three times and Derek Wiebe had two goals and three assists as the Thunder defeated Northlands Parkway 8-1 in Morden. Jaidon Lawson, Mitch Penner and Justin Hobbs also scored for the defending Zone 4 High School Hockey League champions. Dustin Wall had the lone goal for Northlands Parkway. Thunder goaltender Owen Domitruk made 29 saves.


Cougars 8 Zodiacs 2
Tye Turner had a hat-trick as the Cougars beat Garden Valley 8-2 in Winkler. Scott Atkins added a pair of goals for the Cougars who snapped a four-game losing skid. Eric Klassen, Oliver Lotscher and Tyler Park also scored for Carman. TJ Matuszewski had both goals for the Zodiacs.


