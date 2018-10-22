154 New Medications Covered By Pharmacare Program

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

The province announced Thursday in a news release that 154 new medications are being covered by the Pharmacare program.

"Manitoba regularly, and on a schedule, makes updates to our Pharmacare program . . . and it's essential to note, by adding these drugs, more brand names, [and] more generic drugs to the program, we save money for the province, we save money for Manitobans," says Cameron Friesen, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living.

"We are continuously working to add drugs to the Pharmacare program in a timely manner to ensure Manitobans have access to medications that offer important treatments for many different illnesses and treatments at a more affordable price," says Friesen.

One of the drugs being added to the coverage list is Tresiba, a long-acting insulin used to control high blood sugar, for the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Andrea Kwasnicki, regional director of Manitoba and Nunavut for Diabetes Canada, says "better access to effective medications, devices and supplies can help improve the management of diabetes and quality of care for Manitobans living with diabetes . . . It can also decrease the likelihood of future serious complications of the disease."

Friesen adds, patients can go to the pharmacy for these medications and do not need to wait for a prescription, which can make a difference in people's everyday life.

The province is part of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA). "By working with other provinces we're getting better prices on drugs, we're increasing access to drug treatment options, and we're improving the consistency of that coverage criteria right across Canada," says Friesen.

He says, 120 of the 154 drugs are generic medications. "As soon as a generic is available, the beauty of our plan is at that moment, doctors must use the generic. A patient can always ask for the brand name drug but they pay the difference. That's what keeps costs down in the system."

Coverage for the new drugs is effective immediately.

More Local News

Reeve Candidate Hopes To Clean Up Derelict Homes In Roland

Roland's Mike Pfrimmer is running for Reeve. Owner of Roland Air Spray for 35 years, Pfrimmer says at 57 years old, "if I'm going run for council and try and make a difference, now is the time."…

154 New Medications Covered By Pharmacare Program

The province announced Thursday in a news release that 154 new medications are being covered by the Pharmacare program. "Manitoba regularly, and on a schedule, makes updates to our Pharmacare program…

Home Sales In Altona Remain Steady

Home sales in Altona have remained fairly steady so far this year. According to statistics from Manitoba's Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a total of 52 homes have been sold to the end of September.…

Hunters Reminded To Stay Safe

With hunting season in effect in the province, enthusiasts are reminded to stay safe while hunting. Larry Gibbs is a firearms and safety instructor, and he says there has been a decrease in firearm…

Survey Shows Uncertainty Of Cannabis Impact On Small Businesses

Even though recreational cannabis has become legal, small business owners in Manitoba are still grabbling with the new law and the impacts it may have on their operations, according to the Canadian…

Pembina Hills Arts Council Promoting Art For 30 Years

To celebrate 30 years of art and culture in Morden, the Pembina Hills Arts Council held a drop in at the Pembina Hills Arts Centre Saturday with a 1988 theme. Since its formation in the 80's the…

Dyslexia And Irlen Syndrome Highlighted In The Area

Monday evening, Ranae Bergen led a Dyslexia and Irlen Syndrome seminar in Winkler. She works as a Reading Practitioner with READiscover Literacy. "1 out of 5 people have dyslexia, and it's also…

Olafson Excited To Serve Stanley For Third Term

R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will avoid the election day jitters, as he was acclaimed to serve a third term after no one else put their hat in the ring for Wednesday's election. Olafson says…

Roland Reeve Candidate Says Fiber Optics Key To The Future

John Hughes is running for Reeve of the RM of Roland. As an incumbent Hughes has already served a term as Reeve and two terms on council. Hughes moved to the area 27 years ago together with his wife,…

'Stroller Fit' Helping Mothers Exercise And Get Outside

After having a child it can be difficult to find the motivation and time to get outdoors and exercise, which is why Personal Trainer Amanda Heide started Stroller Fit. The program, which is just…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login