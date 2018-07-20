18U Baseball Provincials Coming to Altona This Weekend

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Category: Local News

Altona is playing host to the 18U 'AA' baseball provincials this weekend.

According to Curt Letkeman, spokesperson for Altona Minor Baseball, 12 teams from across Manitoba will be in town for the event.

"Three teams out of Winnipeg and the rest are from all over the province. We've got teams from Brandon, Boissevain, Steinbach, southern Manitoba, so it's going to be good competition," said Letkeman.

He added this is a great opportunity for the community's baseball teams to play at home in front of family and friends.

"They don't have to travel anywhere, they're sort of guaranteed a provincial spot. We have a very competitive Midget team who should be right there hopefully in the hunt."

Meantime, Letkeman noted this is the first time Altona has hosted the 18U 'AA' provincials and he says the opportunity is thanks to the completion of Access Field. The new facility has provided two senior diamonds which allows the town to host more events at an older age-level.

"We've spent a lot of time and energy and money building up this diamond and we're really looking forward to showcasing it," said Letkeman.

