2017 Marks Completion Of Major Capital Projects For Altona

2017 saw the completion of two major capital projects for the town of Altona. The town finished an $11 million expansion of its lagoon facility, which included the addition of a new waste cell and waste water treatment plant.



Mayor Melvin Klassen, in a year end interview, said the project which started in 2015, was completed this fall.



"57 percent of the funding came from grants, 37 percent from debentures and the rest came from our utility reserve fund. We're glad that this project is finally completed, because now we can move forward on economic development."



Meanwhile, the expansion of the Altona/Rhineland landfill has been completed. The $1 million dollar project includes a new cell and will eventually feature a waste diversion area.



2017 also marked the official start-up of the new Blue Sky Opportunities recycling plant located in the industrial park. That expansion allowed the town to introduce new, larger blue bins for local residents to use.



"We've made it very easy for residents where they just dump their recyclables into the bin, no separating, and bring it to the curb. The easier it is for residents to recycle, the more people will participate in the program. So, it's been a good project for us," said Klassen.



One of the issues town council will need to take action on in the new year is an expansion of its industrial park. According to Klassen, there are about eight lots left for sale which limits the town's ability to grow its industrial base.



"It's something we definitely need to address. We've known for the past three years that an expansion would be necessary and if some of the proposals that I'm hearing about should work out, we are going to be short of land."



He says the town is working with the Municipality of Rhineland to cooperatively come up with a plan in finding and purchasing additional land for an expanded industrial park.



Meanwhile, a major study initiated by town council back in early 2016 and focused on drainage issues in the northeast section of town has finally been completed.



One of the biggest problems occurs along 2nd Street NE, which consistently floods during heavy rainfall events, flooding residential properties along the road and often forcing town crews to close sections of the street for several hours while they wait for the water to drain away.



Engineering firm J.R. Cousins has submitted its final report to council with a number of recommendations.



"They are coming back to us with options and none of them are cheap. We have told residents that we will call a public meeting in the new year involving people from J.R. Cousins to help explain to residents what could be done," said Klassen.