2017 Saw Big Changes In Manitoba Politics

2017 was a year of change for the political scene in Manitoba, according to Kelly Saunders, Political Science Professor at Brandon University.



Saunders pointed to new leadership within two of the province's parties, which she said has led to some struggles for the New Democrats and Liberals. File photo of Kelly Saunders

"Especially the NDP (and) trying to move past the Selinger years and the problems the party had," she explained. "And then, of course, some of the controversies with their new leader, Wab Kinew, who came into the job with some baggage, shall we say."

Saunders added that the "perennially challenged" Manitoba Liberals are also trying to find a new direction under their latest leader, Dugald Lamont.

However, Saunders feels the biggest changes in 2017 came from the governing Progressive Conservatives and the party's sweeping efforts to reset the Manitoba economy and cut government spending.

"They came in with a bold agenda...stating that they wanted to get the province's finances in order and that Manitobans should be prepared for some big changes...and we're seeing proof of that."

She pointed to the latest announcements in healthcare as an example.

She isn't sure how far the government will go in coming up with new cost savings but believes we can look forward to cuts in essentially every public service department.

Saunders added the cuts happening now are some of the biggest that Manitoba has seen in decades and believes the Government of Manitoba has struggled in trying to communicate these changes. She said the fear and uncertainty among Manitobans is reflected in the latest opinion polls with the Tories marking a decline in popularity.

"We don't know what the master plan is. Manitobans really don't have a sense of what the end-point is going to be in all of this," said Saunders.

She noted the Tories keep telling Manitobans to trust them, that these changes will ultimately lead to the improved delivery of services, but she feels the government has not yet presented a convincing case to Manitobans on how this will all pan out and exactly how far these cuts will go.