2017 The Second Safest Year On Manitoba Roads Since 1982

According to Manitoba Public Insurance 2017 was the second safest year on Manitoba Roads since 1982.

Spokesperson Brian Smiley says in 2017 there were 65 fatal collisions and 73 deaths on Manitoba roads. He notes the only year that has had fewer deaths in the last 35 years was 2014 with 68 fatalities.

“In 2016 the numbers were 107 deaths so certainly it was a 32% decrease this year which we were certainly happy to see but we can never lose sight that these aren’t just numbers we’re talking about, these are people, these are fathers and mothers and daughters and good friends and colleagues.”

Smiley says there were a number of factors that led the decrease in road fatalities.

“A number of things we can point to, law enforcement are out on the roadways, they are the front line, they are the eyes and ears. Road safety awareness, Manitoba Public Insurance and their partners are continually raising awareness, heightening awareness about road safety at every level from children to adults so we know that motorists are listening.”

Smiley encourages drivers to help make 2018 the safest year ever.

RCMP report 10 collision-related deaths in Southeastern Manitoba this past year which is down from 12 deaths in 2016. RCMP statistics vary from MPI numbers as they include all motor-vehicle related fatalities including off-road vehicles.