Morden has experienced a transformation over 2018, with tremendous growth, numerous new businesses, and an almost entirely new council.

According to Morden Mayor Brandon Burley, it was an exciting year. Burley knew he wanted to run since last November, so he kept a close eye on the city's affairs, how it operated, and the programs it was undergoing during that time.

 Some significant events in Morden over 2018 include:

*Continued work on the regional wastewater treatment plant;

*An estimated $1.7 million roundabout planned for construction at the East entrance to Morden;

*The promise of high-speed Internet service to the Morden community;

*Morden received four out of five blooms at Communities in Bloom and will host the 2019 Communities in Bloom conference.

*And the region's first cannabis store is under renovations in Morden's business sector.

Not all of these projects have come smoothly says Burley, with Morenet facing a number interruptions.

"The problem we encountered was when we came into office; we were given a report by the deputy city manager who was also the contractor, that said the towers we had purchased at that point were 112 feet were engineered and CSA approved for height, but not height and load."

With the towers located in public parks, Burley says there was a concern that equipment could fall and injure someone, the project was put on hold till they could find a solution.

Though there were some unforeseen challenges Morden faced, the year was overall positive, Burley says.

Now in the position for two months, Burley says he is excited for what's to come.

"In terms of the role of the mayor's office, I knew I would enjoy it as much as I have... It has been a really fun experience it's had its challenges, but it's not an experience I would trade."

The city is currently all hands on deck, working to finish the 2017 Audit.

With the turnover of personnel, Burley says there haven't been enough people office to get the job done.

Burley notes, with the new City Manager Faisal Anwar now filling the vacant position, things are beginning to get on track as the city prepares for 2019.

