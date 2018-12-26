2018 A Year Of Extreme Weather

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada says his top three weather stories for 2018 in Canada all had a direct impact on Manitoba.

David Phillips has identified the British Columbia fires as the top weather story this year in our country. Phillips says at one point there were 480 fires burning across that province.

"But what really made the story was the smoke," he says. "You didn't see those fires in Manitoba, but boy you smelled them, you tasted them, you felt the polluted air."

Phillips compares the Prairie sky during that time to what you might see in Beijing or Delhi.

"Alberta, they pride themselves as being Big Sky Country," he says. "And how could you tell? You couldn't see the sky."

According to Phillips, Winnipeg had about two-and-a-half times the normal amount of smoke hours.

Number two on his list of top weather stories for 2018 was the heat across the country. He recalls parts of southern Manitoba hit 37 degrees in consecutive days.

And number three was the very dry conditions. Phillips notes it was extreme near Regina where that area experienced the driest back-to-back growing seasons in 120 years. He says in Manitoba, it wasn't quite as bad, but still, our province received only about 60 percent of normal precipitation for summer.

Phillips says there were a few significant weather stories specific to Manitoba that did not crack the Top Ten list. This includes the deadly tornado in Alonsa where a retired school teacher was killed. Phillips says it was an EF4 tornado, with wind speeds up to 285 kilometers per hour.

"It was the most powerful tornado likely in the world this year," he says. "It certainly was the number one in Canada in terms of the strength."

Then there was the early March snowstorm, which Phillips refers to as the Million Dollar Blizzard. He says the name doesn't describe the damage but refers to the good news it provided for ranchers and farmers.

"It felt like it was almost giving the ground a drink of water so that they would be ready for when seeding began," he says.

And finally, he says it was quite a year for weather in Churchill. After a brutal month of May that was very cold and snowy, Phillips says heat waves in June produced some of the warmest temperatures in all of Canada.

More Local News

2018 A Year Of Extreme Weather

The Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada says his top three weather stories for 2018 in Canada all had a direct impact on Manitoba. David Phillips has identified the British Columbia fires as…

End To Border Road Court Case Among Rhineland Reeve's List of 2018 Highlights

The culmination of the Border Road dispute is being singled out as a major highlight for the Municipality of Rhineland this past year. Last December, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected an appeal…

New Roadside Cannabis Detection On The Way

There are now multiple ways to detect cannabis use if you are pulled over by a police force in this province. A new portable testing unit that is being distributed has the ability to detect if a…

Altona Fire Crews Extinguish Chimney Fire

Altona fire crews responded to a call west of town Tuesday morning. Chief Greg Zimmerman says a chimney fire started up at a residence on Road 7 West. "When we arrived we found that the chimney fire…

Gateway Recycling Program Receives Financial Boost

Gateway Resources recycling program recently received a $5,000 boost from Access Credit Union. CEO Kim Nelson explains the donation will help Gateway continue to improve and keep up with the demands…

Morris MLA Reflects On 'Exciting' 2018

The MLA for Morris says 2018 was an exciting year for not only his constituents, but for all Manitobans. In a year-end interview, Shannon Martin pointed to a growing economy and improved healthcare…

Carman Joining Dufferin With A New Alert System App

The Town of Carman has joined the R.M. of Dufferin and contracted All-Net Municipal Solutions to help them launch its "Connect" emergency system. The app allows the officials to send mass texts,…

Morden Police Investigating Pair Of Stolen Vehicle Incidents

Morden Police have recovered a pair of stolen vehicles from two separate incidents. On December 21, police responded to reports of a break and enter. The homeowner explained when he returned home he…

Coyote Spotted In Altona (VIDEO)

Altona residents were gifted the early Christmas present of a visit from a coyote Monday morning. According to Altona Animal Control's Facebook page, numerous calls were received regarding the animal…

MLA, Minister Pedersen Looks Back On 2018 With Optimistic Eyes

The Midland MLA and provincial minister of growth, enterprise and trade is looking back on 2018 in Manitoba with positivity. “We just don’t have all the time it would take to tell you all the good…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login