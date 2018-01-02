Another Great Year Expected For Commercial And Industrial Develpment In Winkler

2018 should be another exciting year for commercial development in the City of Winkler.



As the new year rolls in, Mayor Martin Harder said council will continue to be prudent in attracting new business to the community.

When delivering his state of the city address in 2017, Harder said commercial and industrial development would be a huge focus in 2018, and he said it's there in spades. "Our highlight is commercial and industrial development. 2017 will end up with close to a record building permit investment...that adds value as we're going forward and gives us more capacity to do things that need to be done to create community."

Harder said there are more exciting things coming in 2018, one being Canadian Tire's plans to expand, which will see the store double in size. "The building permits are issued, and the development agreements are drafted."

Harder also expects an announcement in the next couple of months from C.T Reit, the real estate company that owns the Canadian Tire Corporation, the company that owns the Southland Mall. Harder says it's anticipated some major work to the mall is on the horizon. "They (C.T. Reit) have indicated that they want to do some major work on the Southland Mall, which will totally create a different picture there," said Hardee. "They assure me that it's just a short amount of time before it's all going to come together."

Winkler boasts many opportunities for employment in the community. "Our employment around this community is probably down to 2 to 2.5 percent," said Harder. He said it is because of our community, the work environment, and our work ethics that are driving company's to come here."

Harder said Triple E, as an example, they ship their product throughout North America and they're competing with some huge R.V. manufactures, but the quality is yet to be beat for what comes out of Triple E. "And we look at the other company's that are in town, the awards that Monarch just received. Those are indications of what can happen when you have people working in a positive environment."

