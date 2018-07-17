2018 On Track To Become Winkler Fire Department's Busiest Year

The Winkler Fire Department is on track to record one of their busiest years in 2018. So far, calls are up 31 year-to-date over 2017, the department's second busiest year so far.

While many incidents were small and quick detection extinguished the blaze, Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says in his June report many had potential to turn into a devastating fire.

Deputy Chief Phil Dueck explains they didn't see a root cause to the increase.

"We've been busy... there's really no pattern you can follow," he says, adding they were surprised at a number of car fires this summer, an incident they usually see more of in winter.

Dueck says the rise in calls is not alarming, but a natural result of a growing community.

"With more people and more businesses you're going to get more calls, it's a natural thing," Dueck says. "There's more traffic on the road, you're going to see more MVAs."

However, despite the growth Dueck says the department is ready and able to cover the growing community, thanks in large part to gracious employers that allow paid on-call firefighters to jump out at a moment's notice.

"We're at the mercy of our employers," he says. "That's perfect. Without that we'd have a day shift which would be very expensive."

During the month of June alone, the Winkler Fire Department responded to 10 fire incidents, four motor vehicle accidents and eight false alarms.