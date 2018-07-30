2018 Was Best Attended Sunflower Festival In Recent Years, Says Organizer

The 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival wrapped up yesterday at the Altona Park.

Organizing Committee member Eric Hildebrand noted attendance was up this year.

"Our attendance overall this year we feel was excellent, and perhaps the best attended festival since our 50th anniversary in 2014," he said.

He added it's hard to keep track of attendance because there isn't a gate admission, however, he estimates 2,000 people were at the park on Saturday evening.

"I think we had just the perfect combination of wonderful weather, no bugs, and great entertainment that appeals to a wide range of ages."

Well attended events included the quilt show, the Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen pageant, beach volleyball tournament, music shows, car show, and the motocross event.

Looking ahead, Hildebrand doesn't think they'll make any major changes to next year's festival. However, he said the committee is always looking for new feature events to add variety to the weekend.