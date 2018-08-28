24-Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing Accident Scene



A 24-year-old female is facing multiple charges after crashing her vehicle into a light standard and fleeing the scene.

Morden Police were dispatched to an accident around 12:22 pm Saturday, August 25 after a vehicle was seen hitting a light standard by Boston Pizza. Witnesses advised police a female driver and a male passenger exited the crashed vehicle and entered another before leaving the scene.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle in Morden on 12th St. and say the female was hiding in the backseat attempting to conceal her identity. She was ordered to exit the vehicle but the suspect refused to answer officers' questions. Police say an odour of liquor was also detected while speaking with the driver.

The female eventually began to cooperate with police and a roadside screening device test resulted in two readings of 260 mg% and 240 mg%. The 24-year-old female from Winnipeg is charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 mg%, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and omitting to assist a peace officer.

The vehicle was seized with extensive damage and impounded for 60 days. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in October.