2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards $64,000

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

A total of 29 students will receive a boost in their education journey thanks to the generosity of the late Gordon Wiebe.

On Wednesday evening, the 2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards were held in the atrium of the Winkler Civic Centre. The fund was created three years ago when local pharmacist, Gordon Wiebe bequeathed $2.2 million dollars, creating the fund to assist students in their post-secondary education. Three divisions were created to reach out to the most students possible in the area.

The Make It A Reality Scholarship, worth $20,000 over the course of a four-year degree, was awarded to Tyler Froese.

The Ongoing Education Support Scholarship, valued at $2,000 a year for each recipient, is given to students continuing their education in a four year degree. It is also renewable for up to two years. This year, there are 10 new recipients of this scholarship, and seven being renewed from last year.

gws gvsd award

The final scholarship, in partnership with the Garden Valley School Division, is the GVSD Award; a one-time award of $2,000 to five recent graduates from Garden Valley Collegiate and five from Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Recipients of this award are also eligible to apply for the Ongoing Education Support.

Jayna Janzen and Cameron Wiens both received the Ongoing Education Support Scholarship for a second year in a row. "It's very nice to have because it takes away the stress of having to pay for stuff, and makes going to school easier," said Janzen.

Both Janzen and Wiens are attending Brandon University in the Nursing and Business programs. Kezra Gerbrandt, a recent graduate from GVC, explained she is going to the University of Manitoba in the Faculty of Science. She is hoping to continue her education to become a pharmacist.

Philipp Unruh, a member of the Decision Committee, said, "I know as a relatively recent graduate, this means a lot for the recipients."

Unruh notes the committee consists of a wide age range of people, allowing for a vast spectrum of perspectives.

This year, a total of $64,000 was awarded to the 29 recipients of the fund.

-

Make It A Reality Scholarship ($20,000):

Tyler Froese

Ongoing Education Support Scholarship ($2,000):

New:
Caleb Derksen,
Erika Wall,
Haley Ens,
Hannah Derksen,
Jenna Penner,
Jyana Loewen,
Leonore Schwarzkopf,
Marcail Wiebe,
Mitchell Dyck, and
Nicole Klassen

Renewing:
Alina Fischer,
Cameron Wiens,
Hailey Penner,
Janelle Ewert,
Jayna Janzen,
Jen Derksen,and
Noah Olfert

GVSD Awards ($2,000):

GVC:
Alyssa Ens,
Alina Grass,
Nasra al Hendi,
Kezra Gerbrandt, and
Tessa Warkentine

NPC:
Johann Klassen,
Mark Giesbrecht,
Natasha Friesen,
Violetta Hoppe, and
Simon Martel

gws ongoing award

More Local News

Falk Surprised By Bernier Announcement

Provencher MP Ted Falk says he did not see it coming. Speaking from the Conservative policy convention in Halifax Friday morning, Falk gave us his reaction to the announcement by Quebec Conservative…

2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards $64,000

A total of 29 students will receive a boost in their education journey thanks to the generosity of the late Gordon Wiebe. On Wednesday evening, the 2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards were…

Municipality Of Emerson-Franklin & RM Of Thompson Added To Fire Ban List

The municipality of Emerson-Fanklin and RM of Thompson have been added to the growing list of municipalities implementing fire bands as dry, warm conditions persist in southern Manitoba.In…

Hot, Dry Summer A Challenge For Festival Corn Suppliers

The hot, dry summer threw a wrench into the harvest of the Morden Corn and Apple festival's staple crop. In total, more than 50,000 cobs of corn will be consumed during the three day festival,…

Intersection In Altona Closed Until Mid September

The town of Altona has temporarily closed the intersection at 10th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE for the next couple of weeks to allow for construction work along 10th Avenue. The work involves the…

Roof Work Begins on Altona Post Office

Altona and area residents picking up their mail from the post office in town will have noticed some construction work taking place on top of the building. An official with Canada Post says work is…

Bergen To Lead Plenary Session At Conservative Convention

Delegates are gathering in Halifax this weekend for the federal Conservative party's policy and constitution convention. The event is held every two years, bringing together grassroots members from…

RM of Stuartburn Issues Fire Ban "You Can Lose Everything"

Due to this summer’s intense dryness, the RM of Stuartburn has just issued a fire ban. The ban has been in effect as of Wednesday morning. Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky says the municipality has not…

Water Shortage In Blumenfeld, Hochfeld

Shorter showers and refraining from watering lawns are being asked of the nearly 250 customers of the Blumenfeld/Hochfeld Water Board. The board is asking users to cut water usage to the essentials…

Two-Vehicle Accident In Morris

The Morris Fire Department and EMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident this morning in the Town of Morris. Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Thiessen says the accident occurred at about 10:15 am. He adds a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login