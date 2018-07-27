3 Projects Sharing $97,000 in Funding

Three local projects were recipients this week of the annual Community Places grants. Playground construction at J.R. Walkof School

The Morden Skate Park received the largest sum of $50,000 which will go towards an expansion for the skate park that has already begun.

J.R. Walkof and Southwood Elementary received $25,993 and $20,820, respectively.

"We have big plans for the schoolyard and what we want to achieve for our students," said Scott Hiebert, the Vice-Principal of J.R. Walkof, further explaining how the grant covers more than 1/3 of the play space.

"There's a lot of value in digging in the sand and climbing on tires, and experiencing nature," said Heibert. "It also provides a lot of opportunities for our staff to take kids outside and learn outside."

Marilyn Hart, a Playspace Team Member with Southwood Elementary Parent Advisory Council, said that their grant will be allocated towards an outdoor classroom to be built in the spring of 2019.

She explained that previous grants and donations have already covered the costs of updating the swings and play structures this year.

The additional funds will allow for the next phase to begin sooner than anticipated.

Marilyn Hart, a Playspace Team Member with Southwood Elementary Parent Advisory Council, said that their grant will be allocated towards an outdoor classroom to be built in the spring of 2019.