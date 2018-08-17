Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The Morris Fire Department, EMS and RCMP responded to a 3 vehicle collision this morning in the Town of Morris.

The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 75 and Stampede Drive on the south end of Morris, near the Husky Gas station.

Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Thiessien believes the cause of the accident was due to a pick-up truck driver crossing the median unsafely, and was struck by a south bound car.

A third vehicle, another pick-up truck, was waiting at the stop sign when it was clipped by the car during the accident.

No serious injuries were sustained, although one driver was taken to hospital.

car 2

car 3

More Local News

Burgers To Beat MS Raises Support For A Cure

Hundreds of burger fans flocked to A&W Thursday for Burgers to Beat MS Day, raising over $1,200. On the day, $2 from each Teen Burger went towards the local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society…

3 Vehicle Collision In Morris

The Morris Fire Department, EMS and RCMP responded to a 3 vehicle collision this morning in the Town of Morris. The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 75 and Stampede Drive on the south end…

Morden Using University Study To Handle Algae

After a planned partnership with the University of Manitoba, the City of Morden has been working with the school to figure out how to reduce algae in Morden's water supply. Over the summer Deputy…

Poor Air Quality Triggers Health Concerns

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia continues to loom over the province, causing some health concerns. However, the medical officer for Southern Health-Sante Sud says the smoke does not pose…

Leadership Gathers To See Progress On Line 3 Pipeline

Several leaders from the local, Provincial, and Federal government were in attendance at Enbridge's Line 3 Replacement Program (L3RP) pipeline construction right-of-way (ROW) tour. Enbridge's largest…

Altona Fringe Area Plan One Step Closer To Reality

The RPGA Planning District has approved the Altona Fringe Area Secondary Plan and is recommending that its member municipalities, Altona and Rhineland Municipality, do the same. The document has been…

RM of Dufferin Woman Involved In Portage la Prairie Incident

A 49-year-old female, from the RM of Dufferin, has been released from police custody with a scheduled court date, in relation to an incident in Portage la Prairie. Today at 12:20 am, officers from…

Rural Crime Increases In Manitoba

Manitoba has the second highest crime rates in the country according to Canada's 2017 Police Reported Crime Statistics. Manitoba reported a three percent increase in the Crime Severity Index, with…

A Loss Of Pollinators Affects The World

Bees, small mammals, beetles, bats, butterflies, and some birds aid in keeping the worlds eco-system in check. Over the years, these pollinators have been in decline. According to Paul Goossen, the…

Winkler Citizen Of The Year Lives To See Others Fulfill Their Dreams

Helping others achieve their dreams is the life goal of Winkler's 2018 Citizen of the Year. Frank Wiebe, a prominent former accountant in Winkler, says he is humbled by the award from the Winkler…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login