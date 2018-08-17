3 Vehicle Collision In Morris

The Morris Fire Department, EMS and RCMP responded to a 3 vehicle collision this morning in the Town of Morris.

The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 75 and Stampede Drive on the south end of Morris, near the Husky Gas station.

Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Thiessien believes the cause of the accident was due to a pick-up truck driver crossing the median unsafely, and was struck by a south bound car.

A third vehicle, another pick-up truck, was waiting at the stop sign when it was clipped by the car during the accident.

No serious injuries were sustained, although one driver was taken to hospital.