30th Annual Clean-A-Thon Will Pay For New Sidewalk

Ecole West Park School students in Altona are cleaning up the town as part of the 30th annual Clean-A-Thon.

The money raised goes toward Blue Sky Opportunities in Altona. cleanathon studentsMeadow Letkeman and Dianne Harder

Dianne Harder and Meadow Letkeman are West Park students in grade 6, and are part of student council. 

"We're going around town and we're going to try and raise money toward BlueSky, they're going to make a sidewalk," said Meadow.

Harder was able to tour the Blue Sky facility and she learned about proper recycling habits. Both girls are proud to help clean up their school's town, and help raise money for the facility.

Allan Jones is the principal at Ecole West Park.

"Blue Sky and West Park school have had a partnership for many years, and some of the clients from Blue Sky come and work here at our school, they help with our breakfast and lunch program," he explained.

Jones adds it's nice for the students to see where the Blue Sky facility is and what they do for the community.

Blue Sky Opportunities General Manager Richard Neufeld outlined what the funds will provide this year.

"This year the funds are going to be utilized to build a walking and bicycle path to connect our existing wood shop workshop to the new recycling shop. The purpose of this walkway is because our new recycle shop is on the same road as Bunge and there's a lot of heavy truck traffic with no sidewalk," explained Neufeld.

This year Jones and Neufeld hope to surpass the amount raised from last year's Clean-A-Thon, which was a record $28,000 dollars. They hope to raise close to thirty thousand, which would cover most of the cost of the new walking path.

