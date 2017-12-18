34 Years In The Making, New Tabor Home Filling Up

It's been a long time coming, but the new Tabor Home officially has its first residents and staff living and working inside the facility.

"They (the staff) are so happy and thankful to be in here, so it's all worth it," said Wilf Warkentine, Tabor Home Board Chair for the past 16 years.

Warkentine said at this time they have roughly 60 residents living in the new Tabor Home. He added the new building is a 100-bed facility and they'll eventually need more staff as it continues to fill up. Currently the board is hiring people for a variety of positions. He noted it's not just medical personnel they're looking for, but also maintenance, kitchen staff, and housekeeping.

Upon speaking with some of the residents and staff, Warkentine said he's heard positive words regarding the new facility including how well lit the facility is and the fact that each resident has their own individual room with their own bathroom.

The facility has been 'on the books' for a while with not only the City of Morden but for the past 34 years with Warkentine.

"We've been working so hard to get this building done and it's finally a reality," said Warkentine, who is elated to have the project complete. "It's something I personally take some credit in, but not all because there has been a lot of people involved in this process."