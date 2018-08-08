$380 Million Public Safety Communications Service Coming To Manitoba

Manitoba's new $380 million public safety communications service is expected to be implemented over the next three years, Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday.

The provincial government has awarded the tender to replace the current FleetNet system to Bell MTS, which will be responsible for end-to-end service delivery and the ownership and operation of towers, radios and antennae.

"Our current system is past its useful life," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said.

The new service will include radios with global positioning system (GPS) to track the location of first responders to improve their safety. Advanced radio encryption will ensure police operations are secure, and the equipment will be compatible with other systems outside of Manitoba to enable co-ordination during emergencies.

"This system will work provincewide so it certainly will be an enhanced service to what we currently have," said Terry Parlow, deputy chief with Brandon Fire and Emergency Services. "It'll be a more reliable system so that we won't lose signals."

In 2012, emergency responders experienced complications communicating with one another during wildfires in southeastern Manitoba due to poor cellular reception and the FleetNet system was down. The system had broken down during wildfires in the previous year as well, according to Jim Swidersky, reeve for RM of Stuartburn.

The premier says five additional telecommunications towers will be established to expand coverage in northern Manitoba, and new mobile tower units will be available to provide additional coverage where needed on an emergency basis.

"Ensuring the safety of Manitobans is our duty," said Pallister. "During an emergency, it's essential that we have reliable communications service across the province including in rural and remote areas."

Related article: Emergency Communication System No Longer Reliable