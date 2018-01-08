5 Alcohol Related Incidents During Local Holiday Checkstops

Manitoba RCMP have completed their four week Holiday Checkstop program, which began the first day of December.

The numbers collected include all enforcement in the area during the checkstop time period.

Morden-Carman RCMP checked a total of 95 vehicles in the four week period and had only 2 alcohol-related incidents.

One person was charged with an impaired driving offence and refused to provide a breath sample. The second resulted in an alcohol-related suspension.

21 traffic-related (Highway Traffic Act) charges were laid, 1 Criminal Code driving offence and one seatbelt charge was laid as well. Another person was charged under the Liquor & Gaming Control Act.

A total of 26 written or verbal warnings were given by Morden-Carman RCMP during the checkstop period.

Morris-Emerson RCMP recorded numbers for the checkstop program starting the 2nd week of December. During this time 35 vehicles were checked.

No impaired driving charges were laid, however, there were 3 alcohol-related suspensions.

Two other traffic-related (Highway Traffic Act) charges were laid, and 4 written or verbal warnings were given.