BREAKING: 60-Year-Old Man Dies In Plane Crash

A 60-year-old man has died in a plane crash in the RM of Argyle, northwest of Crystal City.

The pilot was flying alone in his personal Piper aircraft from Gillam to a private landing strip in the RM of Argyle. He was scheduled to arrive at the landing strip at approximately 6:30 p.m on December 15.

However, just past his scheduled arrival time, contact was lost with the pilot and the aircraft.

A Canadian Forces Hercules searched for the missing aircraft the evening of December 15, and resumed the search on Saturday, December 16.

Many in Winkler and Morden would've seen the large Hercules plane overhead Saturday afternoon

The plane was found at approximately 3:30 p.m in a wooded area near the landing strip outside Baldur. The pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have been notified and will lead the investigation.