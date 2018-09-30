7th Annual Katie Cares Fashion Show Largest Yet (GALLERY)

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

513 tickets were sold within 12 hours for the 7th annual Katie Cares Fashion Show. This was the largest show yet, and Ruth Reimer says, although they over-planned, that's not a bad thing.

"It went off without a hitch," says Reimer.

The evening had a new home at Northlands Parkway Collegiate, and live entertainment was a new feature this year.

"The entertainment was the brainwave of my husband Randy who had said, 'let's go with live music.' He felt it would be a great addition, and so we approached The Bare Yogis and they graciously said yes," says Reimer.

The live music energized the room, from the models, to the audience clapping along.

Some of the volunteers involved were Katie's close friends. Reimer says, "they bring a very unique perspective to what we do. They can tell us stories and bring a different feel to the cottage, to Katie Cares, that we can't bring."

It was an exciting time all around, but there was an unexpected surprise. The Reimers revealed a secret they kept for two years: a book.

Reimer says, "I think by writing the book, it brings more awareness to what Kaitlyn believed in. It was simple. Give back with a happy heart, give back where you can and when you can."

The books can be purchased from Pharmasave and Gingerwood Lane for $16, and they plan to have it available at more local locations.

The event had an enormous amount of support from the community and Reimer says, "you have given purpose, you've given meaning, [and] you've given the ability to fulfill what Kaitlyn wanted, and I thank you so much."

The money from the evening will go towards making gift bags, purchasing beanie babies, and running Katie's Cottage.

