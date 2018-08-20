80 VW Bug Enthusiasts Share Labour Of Love

It was the perfect weekend for the 5th Annual ‘Dubs at the Lake’ Car Show and Shine, drawing over 80 Volkswagens from both sides of the border to Killarney for the 2-day event.

Killarney residents and VW enthusiasts, Ken and Tanis Harper, join in the VW celebration each year with a special fondness for the Beetle.

You might say they were both bitten by the ‘Luv Bug’ as it was because of a vehicle breakdown for 17-year-old Tanis Fedorowich’s VW Bug that brought Ken to the rescue, and into her life, back in 1979!

The two were at an event when Tanis’ original 1961 Beetle broke down, and her mechanic father was out of town. Ken knew the workings of the Volkswagen well, having built VW dune buggies with his brother. The rest is history! Ken and Tanis have been sharing their love for the Bug, and each other, ever since.

But the plot thickens! One week before her high school graduation from Killarney Collegiate in June of ‘79, Tanis had a vehicle accident with her beloved beetle and it was written off. Since then, they’ve been watching for a replacement and they found it in Redvers, Sask. a few years ago.

Tanis says she is looking forward to their 40th High School reunion next summer knowing that the 1961 black Beetle will make heads turn. “CJRB’s Barry Lamb will remember this car,” Tanis laughs, “because we graduated together and he was actually my High School escort on Graduation Day!”

“At the reunion, this car will be the centerpiece,” says Ken, “because anyone who went to High School with Tanis knows this car. She’s always been known for the bug! She is one of the very few people who still has her high school car.”

Ken says it’s been a labour of love for his wife, Tanis, as well as for the Bug itself. “I built it for her and gave it to her for her Birthday and Anniversary three years ago. She actually found the car and brought it home. But she knew I could fix it. It was in a pretty sad state of affairs, but we managed to pull it off and this is what you see!” he says motioning to the glossy black beauty parked in front of them.

“I’ve had my hand on every nut and bolt and screw in this car. We built it for Tanis. She’s always got a smile on her face when she drives it!”

The Harpers’ 1961 Beetle is a Wolfsburg Edition Beetle with the Wolfsburg coat of arms on the hood at the front of the car. The city of Wolfsburg, Germany, is famous as the location of the Volkswagen AG's headquarters and is very important to the history of the VW. The city was built specifically for the workers of the Volkswagen factories 80 years ago in Germany, 1938.

When it comes to restoring a car, it takes a lot of work and money, says Ken. “Anybody here who’s got one that’s in nice shape, or has built one, has a lot of respect for them because there’s a lot of things going on with them. The good thing is you can buy anything you want for these cars.”

This specific year and model of the Beetle holds a special place in the hearts of Tanis’ family, as the car was originally bought brand new in 1961 by her Grandfather, Stuart Dyson. It was then handed down through the generations, and finally to Tanis herself.

However, the legacy of the Volkswagen goes deeper than that in Killarney for this family. Tanis’ Great Uncle, Art Benge, owned the International dealership in town during the 60's and 70's, which was a venue for her father, Ed Fedorowich, to work on a variety of machinery and vehicles, including the Volkswagen.

Ken explains:

Just two weeks ago, Tanis’ mother gave her the Red Seal Certificate of Training her father received in 1961 from Volkswagen Canada, from his training in Golden Mile, Toronto. Tanis says the certificate will be framed and put together with the car, both being treasures from 1961.

“We’ve had Volkswagens in the family all my growing up years,” says Tanis. “I used to sit in the back seat when I was a little kid!” But for the past 3 years, Tanis sits in the driver’s seat and uses the car daily, just as when she was a 17-year-old some 39 years ago. This car is the same age I am,” she says. “We’re both 1961!”

“It’s great to have all the Bugs together this weekend,” she says, “and looking at all the different kinds and styles, vans and trucks, it’s fantastic! It’s the perfect day here in Killarney!”

Local organizer for the event, Ryan Smith says the weekend was fabulous with over 80 cars in attendance and many new faces coming to the car show.

“Just general public, I think we had huge numbers just coming off the street. It’s always fun to see them walking through. And it seems that everyone has a smile on their face when they’re looking at the Volkswagens!”