Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Details
Category: Local News

The Manitoba 2018 Anglers' Guide came into effect on April 1, 2018.

There are a few changes for southern Manitoba when it comes to special regulations for individual bodies of water.

Katherine Ward is the Recreational Fishing Program Manager with Wildlife and Fisheries in the Department of Sustainable Development, and she outlined the changes people can expect when fishing in the southern region.

"There's Oak Lake, which is now a walleye limit of 4, and all walleye shorter than 35cm must be released, and that's the same for Little Jackfish Lake and Ditch Lake, which is also known as Gertrude Lake," said Ward.

Also in the Southern Division, all lake trout must be released between September 15 to and including October 31.

Rules for Lake Winnipeg also had a change this year.

"Anglers can now only retain one walleye longer than 70cm per year," said Ward. "License holders who catch and retain one of those large fish, you have to record the date on the back of your fishing license."

The special regulations for individual waters are listed on page 9 and 10 of the guide and are different from the general limits on page 5.

As for prices, a Manitoba resident between the age of 16 and 64 can expect to pay $19.20 for a Conservation License, and $25.10 for a Regular License.

The full 2018 fishing guide can be found at Manitobafisheries.com

More Local News

A Few Changes To Fishing Guide For 2018

The Manitoba 2018 Anglers' Guide came into effect on April 1, 2018. There are a few changes for southern Manitoba when it comes to special regulations for individual bodies of water. Katherine Ward…

Friendly Dogs Opens Door For Education On Local Shelter

Teaming up with Giant Tiger the Pembina Valley Humane Society held their lunch and Adoption Fair. Megan Rogers PR Chair for PVHS says the fair is an opportunity to meet the animals that are ready for…

Voting Is Underway!

Vote for your favourite Morenet logo here.. Voting begins May 1st until May 10th

Quilting Show Celebrates Three Decades Of Art

Like Michelangelo and Sistine Chapel, so too have the members of the Barnswallow Quilting Guild created magnificent works of art. This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the Quilt Show hosted by…

Jets Fans Gather For Winkler Whiteout

Winkler showed its colours Saturday putting on blue and white to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets. Closing up Main Street from Mountain to South Railway Avenue, fans gathered for Winkler's Whiteout.…

UPDATE: Early Morning Collision North of Carman Claims Life

UPDATE 4:40 P.M Alcohol is considered a factor in a fatal single-vehicle collision north of Carman Saturday morning. At approximately 1:20 a.m officers from the Carman RCMP detachment received a…

Cross-Atlantic Flight Changes Local Aviator's World In Three Ways (VIDEO)

A local aviator and business owner says his view of the world has forever changed after a flight across the North Atlantic. The One Life Project chronicles Chris Unrau's flight over the North…

Gateway's Residential Services Allow Participants To Live "Just Like Us"

Gateway Resources continues to give participants the opportunity to lead a normal, independent life. Currently, Gateway's Supported Independent Living Program operates 16 homes, nine in Winkler,…

Grass Fire Near Winkler Disrupts Phone/Internet Service

Winkler Fire Department responded to a grass fire late Friday afternoon in the Village of Reinfeld. The fire happened at the intersection by Church Avenue and Reinfeld Street.The flames damaged a…

Protecting Our Pets From Ticks Protects Ourselves

Waking from their winter slumber ticks are now looking for food sources, and to them a dog or cat is no different than a bird or deer. Winkler Veterinarian Julie Hamilton explains being aware of…

Student Plans Run In Morris For School in Kenya

A Morris resident and grade 10 student has organized a run/walk event happening Sunday morning. All proceeds will go to the Nyanden'ga Primary School in Kenya. Rebecca Thiessen lives in Morris but…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





05
May
2018
Chili Bowl Fundraiser

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





08
May
2018
Mental Health Week in Morden

08 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Access Event Centre, Morden, Morden





09
May
2018
Mother's Day Doll Show - Winkler

09 May 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





09
May
2018
Newcomer Welcome Evening - Morden

09 May 2018 7:00 pm

St Pauls United Church Morden, Morden





10
May
2018
Mental Health Week - Morden

10 May 2018 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - MCC room





Login