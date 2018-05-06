A Few Changes To Fishing Guide For 2018

The Manitoba 2018 Anglers' Guide came into effect on April 1, 2018.

There are a few changes for southern Manitoba when it comes to special regulations for individual bodies of water.

Katherine Ward is the Recreational Fishing Program Manager with Wildlife and Fisheries in the Department of Sustainable Development, and she outlined the changes people can expect when fishing in the southern region.

"There's Oak Lake, which is now a walleye limit of 4, and all walleye shorter than 35cm must be released, and that's the same for Little Jackfish Lake and Ditch Lake, which is also known as Gertrude Lake," said Ward.

Also in the Southern Division, all lake trout must be released between September 15 to and including October 31.

Rules for Lake Winnipeg also had a change this year.

"Anglers can now only retain one walleye longer than 70cm per year," said Ward. "License holders who catch and retain one of those large fish, you have to record the date on the back of your fishing license."

The special regulations for individual waters are listed on page 9 and 10 of the guide and are different from the general limits on page 5.

As for prices, a Manitoba resident between the age of 16 and 64 can expect to pay $19.20 for a Conservation License, and $25.10 for a Regular License.

The full 2018 fishing guide can be found at Manitobafisheries.com