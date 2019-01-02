A Good Year For Piney Had One Small "Kerfuffle"

Wayne Anderson, Reeve for the RM of Piney, feels 2018 was a good year for his municipality. However, he says one unfortunate instance does stand out.

“We had a bit of a kerfuffle with CBSA changing the border hours on us,” explains Anderson who felt that a decrease in the hours of operation would dramatically affect resident's lives. However, after further community consultation, the Canada Border Services Agency announced they would not change the hours of operation at the Piney crossing.

Despite this incident, Anderson indicates that Piney had a positive year and accomplished some notable projects.

“We’ve been working on communications and we have a new tower up in Woodridge and good cell coverage in the area,” offers Anderson. He adds that his municipality has also had a great year for paving: “We got a lot of asphalt down in our little hamlets and towns, in our efforts to reduce the number of gravel roads.”

Though roadwork was a highlight of the year, Anderson says they did struggle with poor road conditions throughout the summer months. “It was a weird spring melt and the roads stayed frozen deep down causing a whole bunch of frost boils which hung around for most of the summer.” He mentions that these problems were able to be fixed before fall hit.

Ultimately, Anderson believes the RM of Piney is developing. He cites the fact that his entire council was re-elected this last October as proof that council is moving forward in an agreeable direction