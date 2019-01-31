A Look Back On January's Top Stories

"Goertzen Launches K-12 Review"

A review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system was launched in Manitoba; the process will include extensive consultations on topics such as student learning, teaching and whether to merge school divisions or get rid of them entirely.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen along with co-chairs Dr. Janice MacKinnon and Clayton Manness, announces the education review.

"Winkler Shatters Growth Records In 2018"

Permit values skyrocketed in the MSTW Planning District, breaking 2013's record of $112 million, with a whopping $137 million last year. While the number of total permits was on par with previous years, the commercial activity reached $93 million in the value of work.

Winkler led the region with $68 million in commercial projects alone and a total of nearly $88 million in permits, more than double the previous year. Above, work has begun on the Meridian Exhibition Centre in Winkler.

"Local Artists Clean Up At GMA Covenant Awards"

The Color took home Canadian Christian music's top honours at the 40th annual GMA Covenant Awards in Edmonton. The Winkler-area residents won six awards including Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Radio Song of the Year.

The Color (James Shiels, Jordan Janzen, Tyson Unrau and Larry Abrams (not pictured) won six awards including Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Radio Song of the Year.

"Yellow Vest Protesters Keep Advocating Despite Cold Weather"

The Yellow Vest protests jumped across the pond into Canada, and the Pembina Valley was no exception, in both Winkler and Altona, the yellow vests were protesting the carbon tax and advocating for environmental protection and sustainable energy.

Tania Peters outside of the Civic Centre in Winkler on Saturday, Jan. 19.

"New Cemetery A Priority For Morden"

Morden was in a dire situation, with an immediate need for cemetery space, this was a priority for Morden Council, to ensure the residents of the city have an eternal resting place in their community.

The City of Morden will be working with Wiebe Funeral Homes to find a location for a new cemetery.