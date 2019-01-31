A Look Back On January's Top Stories

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

 

"Goertzen Launches K-12 Review"

A review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system was launched in Manitoba; the process will include extensive consultations on topics such as student learning, teaching and whether to merge school divisions or get rid of them entirely.

2019 01 education commissionEducation Minister Kelvin Goertzen along with co-chairs Dr. Janice MacKinnon and Clayton Manness, announces the education review.

 

"Winkler Shatters Growth Records In 2018"

Permit values skyrocketed in the MSTW Planning District, breaking 2013's record of $112 million, with a whopping $137 million last year. While the number of total permits was on par with previous years, the commercial activity reached $93 million in the value of work.

mstw meridian1Winkler led the region with $68 million in commercial projects alone and a total of nearly $88 million in permits, more than double the previous year. Above, work has begun on the Meridian Exhibition Centre in Winkler.

 

"Local Artists Clean Up At GMA Covenant Awards"

The Color took home Canadian Christian music's top honours at the 40th annual GMA Covenant Awards in Edmonton. The Winkler-area residents won six awards including Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Radio Song of the Year.

gma colorThe Color (James Shiels, Jordan Janzen, Tyson Unrau and Larry Abrams (not pictured) won six awards including Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Radio Song of the Year.

 

"Yellow Vest Protesters Keep Advocating Despite Cold Weather"

The Yellow Vest protests jumped across the pond into Canada, and the Pembina Valley was no exception, in both Winkler and Altona, the yellow vests were protesting the carbon tax and advocating for environmental protection and sustainable energy.

YellowVestTania Peters outside of the Civic Centre in Winkler on Saturday, Jan. 19.

 

"New Cemetery A Priority For Morden"

Morden was in a dire situation, with an immediate need for cemetery space, this was a priority for Morden Council, to ensure the residents of the city have an eternal resting place in their community.

Hillside 0023The City of Morden will be working with Wiebe Funeral Homes to find a location for a new cemetery.

More Local News

A Look Back On January's Top Stories

"Goertzen Launches K-12 Review" A review of the Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system was launched in Manitoba; the process will include extensive consultations on topics such as student learning,…

Snow Returning This Weekend, Back To Cold Temps Next Week

We may have a break from the extreme cold warnings for now but Southern Manitoba will be hit with an Alberta clipper this weekend. Brian Proctor, Meteorologist with Environment Canada explains an…

Manitoba Hydro Sets New Record For Electricity Use

Manitoba Hydro has set a new all-time record for electrical consumption. The utility says that record was set Wednesday morning with a peak load of 4,924 megawatts. The previous record was 4,801…

First Habitat For Humanity Family Announced

The Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity has officially announced their first family out of the 11 that applied. John and Margaret Wiebe have four children. Latisha age 10, Alea age three,…

Fire Reported At Winkler Clinic

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a fire at the C.W Wiebe Medical Centre Thursday morning. The fire was reported to have started in a heating unit. Firefighters extinguished the fire and…

Recent Break And Enter Attempts Prompt Reminder From Morden Police

Morden Police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure after receiving a number of reports of potential attempted break and enters. On January 25, Morden Police Service received a call at…

Bridge Replacement Closes R.M. of Morris Road

Effective Thursday, a portion of PR 422 in the R.M. of Morris is closed to traffic. The closure runs between PR 205 and Road 30N with detours in place. File photo According to the municipality, the…

Manitoba Teachers' Society Welcomes Education Review

The Manitoba Teachers Society welcomes the Province's review of education. Norm Gould, president of MTS, said it's been a long time since such a study was conducted, and examining what other…

Morden's Heavy Vehicle Policy Enforcement Put On Hold

Morden is postponing the enforcement of a Vehicle Weight Limitation policy till October 2020. The policy restricts heavy highway trucks from parking on residential lots, which seems to be a common…

Client Numbers Double At South Central Cancer Resource

Over the past year, South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) has seen its clientele nearly double. In 2018 SCCR saw 119 new clients, up by 49 in 2017, meaning the organization now aids 302 people…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login