A Loss Of Pollinators Affects The World

Details
Bees, small mammals, beetles, bats, butterflies, and some birds aid in keeping the worlds eco-system in check. Over the years, these pollinators have been in decline.

According to Paul Goossen, the Chair of the Discovery Nature Sanctuary (DNS), a variety of factors come into play with the loss of pollinators; some being certain chemicals used in agriculture and gardening, loss of habitat, and loss of nesting and feeding areas.

"[The] pollination process provides numerous foods for us," said Goossen. "Approximately, one in every three bites you take is because of pollinators."

A way to help the survival of the pollinators is by planting grasses and flowers native to the area in a garden or throughout the backyard to provide a natural habitat for the pollinators.

Goossen suggests farmers have green areas allowing wildflowers and plants to grow, giving more areas for the pollinators to do their work.

"Hundreds and hundreds of plants depend on the pollinators for their survival," Goossen pointed out. Those plants also aid in diminishing erosion and provide food for other animals.

In economic terms, "pollinators contribute $217 billion to the global economy."

A lack of pollinators could lead to an economic collapse, contribute to a lack of food for the continually growing world population, and mass loss of crops and natural vegetation.

Goossen implores people to do research online to find more information on how to help and slow down the loss of pollinators.

 

