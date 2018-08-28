A Positive Convention For Conservatives

The Conservative Party held their biennial policy convention this past weekend in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen attended and says it was a very positive convention.

"We had vigorous debates, we came to many resolutions and some good, strong policy decisions, and we were united and strong," says Bergen of the convention. "I've been going to conventions with the Conservatives for almost 18 years and they're always good, but at this one we really recognized the task that's before us."

Bergen notes it was good to see a number of policies which Conservative Party had been fighting for in the House of Commons endorsed by their grass-roots members. She says these policies included items such as moving the Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem, reversing the Liberal attestation on groups applying for Canada Summer Jobs and illegal border crossings.

Bergen additionally moderated the plenary debate, Saturday, at the convention and says this was a highlight.

"It was certainly a real honour to be able to moderate and share the plenary session. It was a full day of debate. We had 3,000 people there debating and voting. At times it was a little challenging, but I've had good experience as House Leader and so it was very gratifying to do that," says Bergen, adding "we had a full delegation from Portage-Lisgar. We had a full slate of delegates who were there voting and participating and bringing the Conservative voice from Portage-Lisgar to the convention. So that was a real highlight as well."

She adds another highlight of the convention was Conservative Leader Andrew Sheer's speech on Friday.