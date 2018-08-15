A Smoking Hot Summer

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

You could make the argument the summer of 2018 in the Pembina Valley has been twice as hot as normal. That is because there have already been about 17 days where the mercury hit 30 degrees or higher since June 1.

Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada explains on a number of occasions this summer we have had ridges of high pressure set themselves over the Prairies. Under these conditions, the air tends to warm up in spring and summer. In fact, last week it was such a large ridge of high pressure that it acted as a dome of heat over the Prairies, culminating in record-breaking temperatures on the weekend. That ridge made its way into northwestern Ontario Monday, resulting in cooler than normal conditions the last two days.

This year we had six days above 30 degrees in June, three in July and eight through the first half of August. There were six straight days of 30 degrees recorded at the Gretna weather station, which came to an end this Monday.

But even though the summer has been hot, Hasell says it's not that we are continuously breaking records on a daily basis. Rather, it seems accumulatively it's been hot.

After two days of cooler air, Hasell says we should push past normal highs again beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend. But don't expect the same sort of heat we experienced last weekend. And, Hasell says if not for the smoke last week, the temperatures could have been even higher.

"As the sunshine hit the smoke some of it gets reflected or deflected back to space, so we actually didn't have quite as much daytime heating in those days where the smoke in the air was relatively thick," she explains. "Luckily it was thicker aloft than it was at the surface."

Not only that, but Hasell says while the air felt extremely hot last week, the sun's rays didn't have the same sort of intensity on the body because of the smoke.

More Local News

Local Farmer Concerned For Next Year's Ground Moisture Levels

Though this year's harvest has only just begun, a Carman area farmer is already thinking about next year's ground moisture levels and what it means for 2019's crops. "We're kind of back-to-back…

Winkler Break And Enter Ends In Arrest, Multiple Charges

While many travelled to Winkler to this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Harvest Festival, it was also a busy time for Winkler Police Service. On August 10 police received a…

Rosenfeld Common Ground Growing Project Reaches Completion

With help from seven combines, three grain carts, a number of trucks, and a handful of volunteers, harvest at the Common Ground Growing Project near Rosenfeld reached completion on Saturday. The…

Local RC Flying Hosts Provincial Gathering North Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Model plane enthusiasts from across the province gathered just outside of Winkler this weekend to share their love of remote-controlled aircraft. The Winkler Wings R/C Flying Club gather most…

A Smoking Hot Summer

You could make the argument the summer of 2018 in the Pembina Valley has been twice as hot as normal. That is because there have already been about 17 days where the mercury hit 30 degrees or higher…

Accident In Winkler Closes Traffic On PTH 14

Emergency crews including Winkler Police Service and Winkler Fire Deptment responded to an accident on PTH 14 Tuesday evening. Traffic was temporarily closed at the intersection of Main St. and PTH…

New Candidate For RM Of Montcalm Reeve

Debbie Fortier will be running for the position of reeve for the RM of Montcalm in October. In spring, Fortier will be retiring from her position as general manager at Community Futures Triple R. "I…

No Injuries Sustained In Sunday's Two-Vehicle Collision Near Letellier

An 88-year-old woman from Emerson has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for proceeding before safe to do so. RCMP report on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. the woman was travelling westbound on PR…

WWI History Comes Alive So We Shall Never Forget

August 12th saw history in the making. The Manitoba World War I Museum, just outside La Riviere which features a wide variety of exhibits and demonstrations, hosted the 5th Annual Heritage Day…

Long-Time Morden Councillor Won't Run For Fourth Term

After 12 years of service, long-time Morden Councillor Alex Fedorchuk has announced he won't be running in this fall's election. Looking back on his three terms, he recalls a complete change-over…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login