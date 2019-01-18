2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Although kids will have school the next day, it might be worth staying up with the family on Sunday, January 20, as a total lunar eclipse will be visible across Canada.

The exciting celestial event will be a Blood Moon, as well as a supermoon. A supermoon indicates that the moon is close to the earth, where the term "blood moon" comes from the colour the moon appears to be during the eclipse.

As the moon travels through the earth's shadow and blocks the direct sunlight, only indirect light reaches the surface of the moon. These indirect rays pass through the atmosphere and are filtered out based on the composition of the atmosphere itself. In this case, rays on the violet spectrum are filtered out, and red rays are least affected. This is what causes the moon to appear yellow, orange, brown, or red in colour.

For Manitobans, the eclipse will start Sunday night at approximately 8:36 p.m. and continue until 1:48 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21. The eclipse will reach its peak around 11:12 p.m.

If you're unsure as to whether you want to stay up and watch it, your next chance will come in May of 2022 where all of Canada will be within the best visibility range.

Light pollution and clouds are a few factors to take into account if you plan to bundle up and keep your eyes on the sky. No special equipment is required to view the moon, and if conditions are ideal, even a cell phone should be able to capture the spectacle.

More Local News

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible Across Canada On Sunday

Although kids will have school the next day, it might be worth staying up with the family on Sunday, January 20, as a total lunar eclipse will be visible across Canada. The exciting celestial event…

A Couple's Faith Sustained Them Through Years Of Imprisonment

During Kevin and Julia Garratt's incarceration, it was their faith that gave them hope when things felt hopeless. "If we didn't have that, I don't know how we would survive. It was moment by moment,…

Altona Restarts Green House Gas Study

The Town of Altona is re-starting the process of reducing its carbon footprint. A company called Eco-West was hired by the town last year to conduct a study of the town's overall operations as part…

Morden's Lake Skating Trail Open

Adding a little more fun this winter, the skating path on Lake Minnewasta is open once again. Last year, Morden resident Dave Penner used his truck to clear the snow off the lake to form a 3.5 km…

Various Summer Camps Begin Registration

While many residents of Southern Manitoba are focused on making it through one of the coldest weeks of winter, local bible camp directors are thinking about summer. Chris Marchand is the Executive…

Winkler Arts And Culture Centre Growing Rapidly

The Winkler Arts and Culture Centre continues to grow as a community gathering place for artistic expression. "In lots of ways we've outgrown the space," Board Chair Karina Cardona says. The Centre…

RCMP Investigating Thefts Of Dozens Of Long Guns And Handguns

Police say a dozen handguns were stolen earlier this week from a residence in Oakbank. File photo On Monday morning at approximately three o'clock, Oakbank RCMP responded to a call of a break and…

Winkler Police Chief Issues Refresher On Snowmobile Bylaws

Reports of snowmobilers using the walking paths in Winkler have spurred a warning from the city's police chief. Ryan Hunt says it appears sledders are using the path system to get out of the city and…

Morden United Way Breaks Donation Record

Over its 51 years of operations, Morden's United Way has never achieved totals like they have this last year. The organization raised $92,800, allowing United Way to accommodate every request they…

AMM Supports Creation Of New Federal Rural Portfolio

The head of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities applauds the federal government's move to create the new portfolio focused on rural Canada. AMM president Ralph Groening says he's pleased to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login