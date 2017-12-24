A Very Chilly Christmas Gift for Southern Manitoba, Extreme Cold Warnings Issued

Santa will be bringing more than just gifts from the North Pole Sunday night. Also packed in his sleigh will be the coldest temperatures of the winter, so far, and bitterly cold windchill values.

Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for the entire province with overnight lows expected to dip to -30 or below, and windchill values to reach -40 or lower for the next several days.

“It goes without saying, for many, this will seem like a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking,” mused CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner when reached Christmas Eve. “All kidding aside, those traveling over the next 5 to 7 days will need to take into account the very cold weather and plan accordingly.”

Sumner strongly encourages anyone trekking outside an urban area during the Holidays to pack an emergency roadside kit with them, and be sure to wear warm clothing, and have extra mitts, touques, ski pants and blankets in the vehicle just in case you find yourself stranded on the side of the road for an extended period of time.

The cold Arctic airmass which has settled over the province will hang around for quite sometime, with Sumner noting it could be 7 to 10 days before seasonal temperatures return in early January. For now, he says, it’s important to bundle up because frost bite can occur in just minutes if skin is exposed.

“And let’s not forget about our four-legged friends either,” added Sumner. “In these temperatures even farm dogs who have lived outside all their lives may need to warm up in the porch every once and a while.”