A Very Chilly Christmas Gift for Southern Manitoba, Extreme Cold Warnings Issued

Santa will be bringing more than just gifts from the North Pole Sunday night. Also packed in his sleigh will be the coldest temperatures of the winter, so far, and bitterly cold windchill values.

Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for the entire province with overnight lows expected to dip to -30 or below, and windchill values to reach -40 or lower for the next several days.

“It goes without saying, for many, this will seem like a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking,” mused CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner when reached Christmas Eve. “All kidding aside, those traveling over the next 5 to 7 days will need to take into account the very cold weather and plan accordingly.”

Sumner strongly encourages anyone trekking outside an urban area during the Holidays to pack an emergency roadside kit with them, and be sure to wear warm clothing, and have extra mitts, touques, ski pants and blankets in the vehicle just in case you find yourself stranded on the side of the road for an extended period of time.

The cold Arctic airmass which has settled over the province will hang around for quite sometime, with Sumner noting it could be 7 to 10 days before seasonal temperatures return in early January. For now, he says, it’s important to bundle up because frost bite can occur in just minutes if skin is exposed.

“And let’s not forget about our four-legged friends either,” added Sumner. “In these temperatures even farm dogs who have lived outside all their lives may need to warm up in the porch every once and a while.”

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





21
Dec
2017
Pickelball

21 December 2017 - 15 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





25
Dec
2017
Community Christmas Celebration and Dinner - Morris

25 December 2017 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Morris Legion Hall, Morris





25
Dec
2017
Community Christmas Dinner

25 December 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Winkler, Winkler





25
Dec
2017
Morden Community Christmas Supper

25 December 2017 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Dec
2017
Movie Night - Roland

29 December 2017 7:00 pm

Roland United church, Roland





31
Dec
2017
Ney Years Eve Family Dance

31 December 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Bunker Youth Center Winkler Manitoba





