Above Normal Temperatures Going Into May

Southern Manitobans can expect to keep enjoying the warm weather we've been having.

"We do see rather warmer conditions in the forecast," said Natalie Hassell of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"For the week of April 27th to the 4th of May, Southern Manitoba, or most of Southern Manitoba, should see above normal temperatures," she added.

This is good news for those who enjoy the warmer weather, especially considering Manitoba had a late spring compared to last year.

"Temperatures were well below normal at the end of March and the first two weeks of April," said Hassell. "Last year, the beginning of April was much warmer than it was this year."

Hassell also said weather systems show some precipitation on the way.

"We do have some systems coming through, early next week we might get a little bit of precipitation in the Red River Valley. The models are suggesting some type of precipitation towards the end of the month of April."

The precipitation will likely show in the form of rain, considering daytime temperatures.

"Right now the temperatures for that time period are above zero," said Hassell. "So it might be a question of snow turning to rain as we go from night time to daytime."

Finally, Hassell suggests we could see above average temperatures for the start of summer as well.

"For the months of May, June, July, part of Manitoba does have a slightly above normal temperature trend," she said. However, the rest of Manitoba doesn't show a trend yet.