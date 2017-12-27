Access Credit Union Donates To New Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre has received a generous donation of $25,000 from Access Credit Union (ACU) to help with the construction of the new building.



"The Community Investment Committee at Access Credit Union felt it was important to show some of our smaller communities that we are involved and we care," said Nolan Dueck, Community Coordinator of ACU.



Dueck noted ACU believes the new facility is a great investment in the future of Plum Coulee.



"The active living centre will be a great place for all people in the community to come together and that’s something that we at Access Credit Union love to support," Dueck added.



Brian Derksen is co-chair of the Active Living Centre committee, and was happy to accept the donation.



"The target was $400,000," he said. "We've been very frugal in building it and we will come in on budget."



The committee also obtained a loan through ACU, using the pledges as security.



"That has really worked in our favour," said Derksen. "Because it's a non-profit thing we can't afford a mortgage, so we think we will be able to finish this without a mortgage."



As construction continues, Derksen said the excitement is growing for the building to open.



"The old buildings that we tore down stood here for 100 years so we're hoping that this will be here for that long, and it's a young community and we hope that all age groups can take part in it and enjoy it."



The timeline for the project has an expected finish date of Feb. 24 of next year, and could open in March.



Winkler Family Resources has offered to help with programs to run in the building, and Derksen hopes young people and families will help with programming as well.



The committee also received a $50,000 grant from the provincial Community Places Program, which provides funding and planning assistance to non-profit community organizations.

Construction is well underway at the new Active Living Centre