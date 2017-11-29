Access Field Evolving Into Top Class Baseball Facility

Access Field in Altona continues to take shape with new components being added to the park on a yearly basis since it officially opened in 2015.

A 60 seat grandstand was constructed this past spring, concrete was poured this month for another 60 seats to be installed in spring of 2018 and some preliminary work for the installation of a new scoreboard is also happening this fall.

"We're still making headway on phase two," said Ken Wiebe, Access Field board chair. "We wanted to get the scoreboard in and eventually get those 200 seats that we pledged we were going to install for our fans. Those are priorities that we want to get done and we want to someday put lights on that field."

All of that takes money, and as Wiebe pointed out, support from the local community on this project has been solid. About $400,000 has been spent on the ballpark with about $300,000 coming from the business community and the $100,000 coming from individuals.

"We think we've made really good headway in the last four or five years, but we still have a way to go," said Wiebe.

Meanwhile, Access Field is quickly becoming a centre for baseball activity in the region.

The ballpark was well used in 2017 as the home field for the Altona Bisons of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League. The diamond also hosted two major high school tournaments in spring and is scheduled to host the Provincial Midget Double-A Baseball tournament next summer.

Wiebe says they still want to one day install lights at the senior baseball diamond, which would increase usage of the facility by allowing for evening games.

However, they still have some fundraising work to do in that phase of the project as the materials for lighting the ballpark will cost about $200,000.

He added, donations are still needed to complete the planned work for 2017-18, and anyone who wants to donate to the project can drop off their cheques at the town office for a tax-deductible receipt.