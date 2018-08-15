Access Field Officially Switches On The Lights

The switch was flipped on Tuesday evening to officially turn on the new outdoor lights at Access Field in Altona.

A ceremony was held to mark the occasion, followed by an exhibition game between past Altona Bison players and the Carman Cardinals from the Border Baseball League.

Project spokesperson Curwin Friesen says Access Field is a testament to the great passion Altona has for the game of baseball.

"We knew we needed a facility to host more ball tournaments, because we have so many volunteers who love ball tournaments, and people who love coming to Altona for ball tournaments because they know they'll get a first class experience. So we said 'let's start, and let's build a ball diamond and put some great stands up and make it look professional and lets just keep working at getting lights.' That was the dream, and then the dollars started rolling in."

The cost of installing lights exceeded $350,000 and was made possible through an $85,000 field of dreams grant from the Jays Care Foundation, a $25,000 donation from Access Credit Union and countless other community donations.

"The lights was the dream because it was the last piece. When the lights are on and you're in this great facility it just takes you to another place. That's the magical baseball experience that we hope a lot kids will enjoy for years to come."

Curwin Friesen leads the official lights ceremony